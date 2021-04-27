EDITORIAL: UMW holds the line on tuition

Over the past couple of decades, state dollars for higher education have been shrinking as the legislature has allegedly found better ways to spend our money. Only 17 years ago, in 2004, the commonwealth committed to pay 64 percent of tuition and mandatory fees for in-state students. Under the proposed budget for 2021–22, UMW gets about 25 percent from the state.

Yes, schools have been charging students at a far higher rate than is justified by inflation. And there has been some empire-building going on at some schools. However, the state’s commitment, or lack of same, is a big part of the problem. The money has to come from somewhere.

Against all odds, despite the shrinkage in state support, Virginia has some of the finest state-supported colleges and universities in the country. In the U.S. News and World Report rankings of top public schools, the University of Virginia ranks 4th, William & Mary is 11th and Virginia Tech is ranked 29th in the nation.

Many other schools in Virginia, such as UMW, have also attained high national and regional rankings.

UMW and many other state-supported schools have opted to give their students at least half a loaf by freezing tuition. We hope the rise in fees is necessary and not just a way to raise the price while appearing to hold the line.

In unprecedented times, colleges and universities need help. So do their students.