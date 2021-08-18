 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Urgent need for school bus drivers
AS IF GOING back to in-person school five days a week wasn’t difficult enough, what with school boards, superintendents, teachers and parents across the nation going at each other over COVID-19 vaccinations, masks, social distancing and a year of lost learning, now there’s a shortage of bus drivers.

Stafford County parents are reporting that their kids had to literally wait for hours—in one case, two hours—before the school bus arrived. Same on the trip back, where one young child finally got dropped off at home at 5:30 p.m., two hours after dismissal time. Other Stafford students have had to stay home from school because there was no driver for their route.

Stafford parents also told The Free Lance-Star that many children without bus service are sent to their school’s gym after school where they mingle, and you can bet it’s not six or even three feet apart. In a letter, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner apologized for the poor and sometimes absent bus service, calling it a “challenge.” A better word might be “snafu.”

Granted, the school system is down 42 bus drivers. That’s a lot, especially since SCPS had trouble recruiting bus drivers even before the pandemic. But the county had months to figure this out. And in May, its then-director of transportation for the school system assured School Board members that “he and his team [had] looked at the [transportation] plan very carefully.”

But the team apparently sat there and didn’t do much of anything to prevent the coming school bus problems—including consolidating routes, improving loading/unloading policies, and aggressively recruiting and training more school bus drivers well before they were needed.

Unfortunately, Stafford County is not the only jurisdiction that has had trouble recruiting school bus drivers. It’s a hard job with many responsibilities and the pay is usually pretty low. School personnel need to get more creative, such as targeting retired truck or mass transit bus drivers, even Uber and Lyft drivers, and then rewarding them with higher pay.

Driving a school bus is also a job that many new arrivals here can do—provided they are adequately trained and pass criminal background and driving tests. It would also help them get a financial foothold in the U.S. as well.

Congress could even declare that an undocumented immigrant who works as a school bus driver for a certain number of years can earn citizenship—or at least a green card. Currently, the only options for them are to marry a U.S. citizen, have an employer file a labor certification prior to hiring them, qualify for political asylum, or for a Uvisa reserved for victims of crime who assist law enforcement.

The need for bus drivers—and some other workers—is here, and so are the people. So it’s time for members of Congress from both parties to stop shooting partisan arrows at each other and finally pass some sort of immigration reform that does not reward illegal border jumping, but deals with the reality that it is happening, and gives those immigrants a way to earn their stay.

