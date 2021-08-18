EDITORIAL: Urgent need for school bus drivers

But the team apparently sat there and didn’t do much of anything to prevent the coming school bus problems—including consolidating routes, improving loading/unloading policies, and aggressively recruiting and training more school bus drivers well before they were needed.

Unfortunately, Stafford County is not the only jurisdiction that has had trouble recruiting school bus drivers. It’s a hard job with many responsibilities and the pay is usually pretty low. School personnel need to get more creative, such as targeting retired truck or mass transit bus drivers, even Uber and Lyft drivers, and then rewarding them with higher pay.

Driving a school bus is also a job that many new arrivals here can do—provided they are adequately trained and pass criminal background and driving tests. It would also help them get a financial foothold in the U.S. as well.

Congress could even declare that an undocumented immigrant who works as a school bus driver for a certain number of years can earn citizenship—or at least a green card. Currently, the only options for them are to marry a U.S. citizen, have an employer file a labor certification prior to hiring them, qualify for political asylum, or for a Uvisa reserved for victims of crime who assist law enforcement.

The need for bus drivers—and some other workers—is here, and so are the people. So it’s time for members of Congress from both parties to stop shooting partisan arrows at each other and finally pass some sort of immigration reform that does not reward illegal border jumping, but deals with the reality that it is happening, and gives those immigrants a way to earn their stay.