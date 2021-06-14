EDITORIAL: Use federal funds to prevent evictions

WHEN Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency pandemic order ends on June 30, so will provisions that prevented landlords from evicting tenants who did not pay their rent due to the economic shutdowns ordered by the governor. There were good public health reasons to ban evictions in the middle of a pandemic, as the Virginia Supreme Court noted when it suspended all non-emergency evictions last year. A federal eviction moratorium will also potentially end at the end of this month.

But during the past 15-month eviction moratorium, property owners have had no recourse to either force payment or reclaim their property. Now that the worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us, it’s time to stop forcing landlords to bear the full brunt of the government’s decision.

Virginia received $4.3 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan, of which $450 million is specifically targeted for rental relief. This money should go directly to renters who, through no fault of their own, were unable to keep up with their lease payments. Qualifying households must demonstrate that they are in arrears due to the pandemic and make less than 80 percent of their city or county’s median income ($65,641 in Fredericksburg).