EDITORIAL: Utility bill forgiveness is not charity

Furthermore, the nation’s third largest utility is now asking the SCC to approve a 10.80 percent ROE going forward. “The Company states it anticipates investments related to compliance with the Virginia Clean Economy Act alone may approach $40 billion over the next 15 years,” according to the application.

In addition, the state-sanctioned monopoly is asking the SCC for permission to institute a “new policy [which] would continue to permit accounts in good standing to opt-out, but would impose a one-time initial fee of $52.24, and an ongoing monthly fee of $36.19, which the Company states are intended to recover the incremental costs of a customer opting-out of smart meter installation.”

Although Dominion says that it envisions its residential base rates will remain “stable” until 2024, the cost of electricity in Virginia will skyrocket after that to pay for compliance with the VCEA—including much higher electric bills for those same customers who struggle to pay them now.

The utility is asking the SCC to increase its profits while its customers will be forced to pay $40 billion in higher costs over the next decade and a half, mostly due to expensive, General Assembly-imposed investments in renewable energy.