 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL: VEC had one job - and blew it
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL: VEC had one job - and blew it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: VEC Logo
Virginia Employment Commission

VIRGINIA’S Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission has just come out with an interim report on the abysmal performance of the Virginia Employment Commission during the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdowns. JLARC came to the obvious conclusion that “VEC could have been better equipped to effectively manage [the] extremely large increase in unemployment.”

Duh!

But no amount of coulda-woulda-shouldas can obscure the fact that thousands of Virginians who suddenly found themselves out of work last year through no fault of their own did not receive their unemployment benefits in a timely manner—and some never received them at all. At the same time, VEC was handing out $930 million to people who were not legally entitled to it.

And the massive overpayments, the JLARC staff resignedly concluded, will be “difficult” to collect. As in, why even try?

This unacceptable situation was not simply due to a “large increase in unemployment,” although that certainly was a factor, or because of VEC’s antiquated, hard-to-navigate computer system and the agency’s lack of adequate staff to process a sudden avalanche of claims. That explains VEC’s agonizingly slow response when hundreds of thousands of suddenly unemployed Virginians were counting on receiving unemployment checks to stay afloat.

But it doesn’t explain the $930 million in “overpayments.” If VEC was taking its time to double-check each claim to make sure it was properly filed, how did the agency manage to miss $930 million in fraudulent claims? And if VEC was just shoveling money out the door as fast as it could, why did it take so long for legitimate claims to be processed?

VEC was not only agonizingly slow in doing its one job, at the same time it was inept—to the tune of $930 million of lost taxpayer dollars. But this major bureaucratic screw-up will likely be glossed over like so many other government malfunctions before it because too many people continue to make excuses for poor performance in the public sector—performance they wouldn’t tolerate from the private sector.

The JLARC interim report also noted that after increasing staff overtime by more than 1,600 percent, the agency was slow to hire more staff. And VEC’s belated requests for staffing assistance—including bringing in people from other state agencies and converting part-time workers to full-time—were not granted. Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration are solely responsible for that serious blunder, which eventually led to a class-action lawsuit filed in April.

The subsequent settlement agreement requires VEC to adjudicate a backlog of 92,000 claims it had still not gotten around to processing more than a year after the first lockdown began. As of June, only 2 percent of claim adjudications were meeting the Department of Labor’s 21-day standard, and JLARC noted that the backlog “will likely grow.” So this nightmare is still not over for tens of thousands of Virginians.

JLARC is scheduled to present its final report on VEC to the General Assembly on Nov. 8, which is conveniently right after the Nov. 2 elections. So voters should demand that all General Assembly candidates up for reelection explain what legislators must do to ensure that the commonwealth recovers all or at least most of that $930 million in “overpayments.”

This kind of government dysfunction will continue until people demand better from their public servants.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Limit bonds to specific projects
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Limit bonds to specific projects

Spotsylvania County is essentially asking residents to borrow $398,704,983—for which taxpayers will be responsible to repay down to the penny, including interest—without guaranteeing them that the money will be used for the very specific purposes listed on the ballot - except for the $58 million aquatics center.

EDITORIAL: Overcharging ratepayers should be illegal
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Overcharging ratepayers should be illegal

Even though Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above its state-guaranteed rate of return over the past four years, its 2.6 million customers in Virginia can expect to see only a fraction of that overcharge in refunds, according to the State Corporation Commission. That’s because under the Grid Transformation and Security Act, state-regulated utilities are allowed to use “overearnings” – also known as excessive profits – to modernize the grid and invest in renewable energy.

COMMENTARY: Council has a poor track record managing tax dollars
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Council has a poor track record managing tax dollars

Fredericksburg's City Council is planning to spend massively in the next five years for a new school, upgraded sewage treatment plant, citywide utility improvements and a new fire station. But it has no new revenue sources to pay for any of this, which means your real estate taxes are going to skyrocket.

EDITORIAL: Getting to ‘functional zero’ homelessness
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Getting to ‘functional zero’ homelessness

The goal of Wednesday's Unsheltered Homelessness Summit at the University of Mary Washington is to “become a community that no longer has people living outside.” That’s surely a noble goal, but one that eluded many other jurisdictions across the country—including those in the Fredericksburg region.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert