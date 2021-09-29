EDITORIAL: VEC had one job - and blew it

VIRGINIA’S Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission has just come out with an interim report on the abysmal performance of the Virginia Employment Commission during the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdowns. JLARC came to the obvious conclusion that “VEC could have been better equipped to effectively manage [the] extremely large increase in unemployment.”

Duh!

But no amount of coulda-woulda-shouldas can obscure the fact that thousands of Virginians who suddenly found themselves out of work last year through no fault of their own did not receive their unemployment benefits in a timely manner—and some never received them at all. At the same time, VEC was handing out $930 million to people who were not legally entitled to it.

And the massive overpayments, the JLARC staff resignedly concluded, will be “difficult” to collect. As in, why even try?

This unacceptable situation was not simply due to a “large increase in unemployment,” although that certainly was a factor, or because of VEC’s antiquated, hard-to-navigate computer system and the agency’s lack of adequate staff to process a sudden avalanche of claims. That explains VEC’s agonizingly slow response when hundreds of thousands of suddenly unemployed Virginians were counting on receiving unemployment checks to stay afloat.