EDITORIAL: VEC had one job - and blew it

VIRGINIA’S Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission has just come out with an interim report on the abysmal performance of the Virginia Employment Commission during the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdowns. JLARC came to the obvious conclusion that “VEC could have been better equipped to effectively manage [the] extremely large increase in unemployment.”
Duh!
But no amount of coulda-woulda-shouldas can obscure the fact that thousands of Virginians who suddenly found themselves out of work last year through no fault of their own did not receive their unemployment benefits in a timely manner—and some never received them at all. At the same time, VEC was handing out $930 million to people who were not legally entitled to it.
And the massive overpayments, the JLARC staff resignedly concluded, will be “difficult” to collect. As in, why even try?
This unacceptable situation was not simply due to a “large increase in unemployment,” although that certainly was a factor, or because of VEC’s antiquated, hard-to-navigate computer system and the agency’s lack of adequate staff to process a sudden avalanche of claims. That explains VEC’s agonizingly slow response when hundreds of thousands of suddenly unemployed Virginians were counting on receiving unemployment checks to stay afloat.
But it doesn’t explain the $930 million in “overpayments.” If VEC was taking its time to double-check each claim to make sure it was properly filed, how did the agency manage to miss $930 million in fraudulent claims? And if VEC was just shoveling money out the door as fast as it could, why did it take so long for legitimate claims to be processed?
VEC was not only agonizingly slow in doing its one job, at the same time it was inept—to the tune of $930 million of lost taxpayer dollars. But this major bureaucratic screw-up will likely be glossed over like so many other government malfunctions before it because too many people continue to make excuses for poor performance in the public sector—performance they wouldn’t tolerate from the private sector.
The JLARC interim report also noted that after increasing staff overtime by more than 1,600 percent, the agency was slow to hire more staff. And VEC’s belated requests for staffing assistance—including bringing in people from other state agencies and converting part-time workers to full-time—were not granted. Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration are solely responsible for that serious blunder, which eventually led to a class-action lawsuit filed in April.
The subsequent settlement agreement requires VEC to adjudicate a backlog of 92,000 claims it had still not gotten around to processing more than a year after the first lockdown began. As of June, only 2 percent of claim adjudications were meeting the Department of Labor’s 21-day standard, and JLARC noted that the backlog “will likely grow.” So this nightmare is still not over for tens of thousands of Virginians.
JLARC is scheduled to present its final report on VEC to the General Assembly on Nov. 8, which is conveniently right after the Nov. 2 elections. So voters should demand that all General Assembly candidates up for reelection explain what legislators must do to ensure that the commonwealth recovers all or at least most of that $930 million in “overpayments.”