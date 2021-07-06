EDITORIAL: Virginia got it right on voting rights

STATES’ rights and voting rights often have been antonyms in this part of the world.

In Virginia, Jim Crow state legislatures and governors were able to subvert the national will and the 15th Amendment for decades, keeping Blacks and poor whites from voting by use of the poll tax, literacy tests and other blunt instruments.

It’s a new day. While the Supreme Court and various legislatures in other states are chipping away at the national Voting Rights Act, many individual states are going in the opposite direction, doing what the national jurists and lawmakers don’t appear willing to do: ensure that suffrage is indeed universal.

And Virginia is leading the way. The Old Dominion, where the poll tax wasn’t abolished until 1964, has become the first state to enact a state-level Voting Rights Act. It went into effect July 1.

Much is written and spoken about the depredations many states have visited upon voting rights of late. Less is said about what Virginia and many of its peers are doing to make the electoral experience as universal as possible.