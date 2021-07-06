 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Virginia got it right on voting rights
EDITORIAL: Virginia got it right on voting rights

STATES’ rights and voting rights often have been antonyms in this part of the world.

In Virginia, Jim Crow state legislatures and governors were able to subvert the national will and the 15th Amendment for decades, keeping Blacks and poor whites from voting by use of the poll tax, literacy tests and other blunt instruments.

It’s a new day. While the Supreme Court and various legislatures in other states are chipping away at the national Voting Rights Act, many individual states are going in the opposite direction, doing what the national jurists and lawmakers don’t appear willing to do: ensure that suffrage is indeed universal.

And Virginia is leading the way. The Old Dominion, where the poll tax wasn’t abolished until 1964, has become the first state to enact a state-level Voting Rights Act. It went into effect July 1.

Much is written and spoken about the depredations many states have visited upon voting rights of late. Less is said about what Virginia and many of its peers are doing to make the electoral experience as universal as possible.

According to a recent Washington Post story, the nonpartisan Voting Rights Lab reports that 28 states have passed 71 laws since the November elections to make voting easier. By contrast, 18 states have passed 31 laws to make it tougher. The schism, as you might guess, runs along red and blue lines, with Georgia, Florida and Arizona getting national press for their efforts to keep voting to a minimum.

Less is written about places like Maryland, Connecticut and New York, where the trend is in the opposite direction. Even in fire-engine red Indiana and Kentucky, laws have been passed to make it easier to vote and harder to invalidate votes.

In Virginia, new laws keep localities from changing polling place locations without public notice and approval of the attorney general. It will be easier to sue over voter suppression and for prosecutors to act against alleged voter intimidation.

Even before the new legislation went into effect, Virginia was moving toward more voter accessibility. The General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam already had enacted a 45-day window for no-excuse early voting, made Election Day a state holiday and ensured that every Virginian who gets a driver’s license is automatically registered to vote.

Virginia has gone, in less than 60 years, from a state that used its governmental power to suppress voting to one in which that power is employed to grow the voter rolls.

History is not a straight line. Not one Republican legislator voted for the Voting Rights Act, and the Senate and House of Delegates won’t always be run by Democrats.

For the time being, though, take a moment to bask in the fact that, when it comes to ensuring that the promise of the 15th Amendment is fulfilled, Virginia leads the way.

When it comes to states’ rights, 21st century style, Virginia got it right.

