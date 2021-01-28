EDITORIAL: Virginia is still a migration loser

DURING 2020, more people moved out of Virginia than in, according to United Van Lines’ 44th National Migration Study, which was released earlier this month. Though the population outflow was somewhat balanced by an influx of people moving here from other states, the net result was that Virginia lost residents while its immediate neighbors and competitors to the south—North Carolina and Tennessee (the 6th and 7th destinations in the nation for inbound movers)—gained population.
When states lose educated and highly-skilled workers and can’t attract enough newcomers to take their place, they lose their competitive edge to states with a more dynamic and still-growing workforce. And once that happens, it’s hard to reverse.
United Van Lines said jobs, family and retirement were the top three reasons cited by those Virginians who pulled up stakes. A new or better job was cited as the No. 1 reason for moving to another state by 42 percent of outbound Virginians, compared with just 18 percent inbound. The high unemployment rate in Virginia (7.9 percent in July 2020, dropping to 4.9 percent in December) caused by the coronavirus lockdowns was likely a factor, but other states had the same problem.
The second major reason cited by 27 percent of Virginians who moved out (and 32 percent of inbound residents who moved in) was a desire to be closer to family—which may be one of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retirees made up 22 percent of outbound movers, while just 14 percent of those inbound said they came to Virginia to retire. However, 59 percent of those moving to the commonwealth were 55 years of age or over, just slightly more than the 55 percent of seniors who were leaving.
And 71 percent of those moving out had incomes over $100,000 a year, compared with 61 percent of those moving in—a significant 10 percentage point difference. The General Assembly’s $2 billion tax increase last year may also have had something to do with that.
“On the day Gov. Ralph Northam was sworn in as governor, Virginia’s biennium budget stood at $106 billion,” Christian Braunlich, president of the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, said last March. “Today, that budget rose to nearly $140 billion—an increase of 30 percent, within the term of a single governor. This is unprecedented in modern history and embeds future costs and spending on our children for years to come.”
It remains to be seen whether the U.S. Census Bureau also finds that more high-income people left Virginia last year than moved here from another state. But it wouldn’t surprise anybody if they did.
According to the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, the state’s population has already fallen below national growth levels during the past decade “to reach the lowest population growth rate since the 1920s.”
“The remarkable slowdown in Virginia’s population growth during the 2010s and the shift to out-migration for the first time since World War II made the last decade’s population trends arguably the most distinct in a century. ... What has made Virginia’s demographic trends distinct in the 2010s is the extent of its slowdown in population growth and its inability to keep attracting enough newcomers to make up for those leaving Virginia.”
The governor and state lawmakers should keep these population statistics in mind when they pass the next state budget, expensive new initiatives, or their version of a Green New Deal. People who don’t like what they do can always vote with their feet.