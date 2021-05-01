EDITORIAL: Virginia is the slowest state to pay jobless benefits

THIS HAS been a giddy year for Virginia progressives. Capital punishment has been abolished. Marijuana has been decriminalized. The state has instituted its own voting rights act. There are more civil rights protections for LGBTQ residents. It’s a little harder to buy a weapon on a moment’s notice. And we’ve gone further than most states to rein-in gerrymandering.

However, if “progress” is part of progressive, there is an area where the Old Dominion has made no headway at all. In fact, we seem to be stuck in reverse.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there is one category in which Virginia occupies the national caboose: the time it takes to settle unemployment claims.

At the end of last year, the Virginia Employment Commission had settled a pitiful 4.1 percent of claims within three weeks, which is the maximum time the feds say the process should take. This placed us dead last among all states.

In the first three months of 2021, things changed—for the worse. The VEC now resolves 2.4 percent of claims within three weeks. Needless to say, we’re still mired in last place.

The average wait time for benefits is a staggering 247 days. Some needy people languish for more than a year. Some, no doubt, just give up.