EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days

VIRGINIA isn’t whistling “Dixie” these days. The state that once supported slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, poll taxes, Massive Resistance and most anything that preserved the old, white, male power structure has had an extreme makeover.
A recent article in the Guardian pointed out the ways that the Old Dominion has become the least Old South of the southern states.
The state that has executed almost 1,400 people, and was second only to Texas in state-sanctioned executions since 1976, has outlawed the death penalty.
Virginia has become the first Southern state to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use.
Confederate monuments have come down all over the commonwealth.
Virginia passed its own Voting Rights Act to counter inroads into the national act by the U.S. Supreme Court.
It has passed an Equal Rights Amendment, albeit a few decades too late.
It has tightened gun laws, loosened abortion restrictions, moved to protect LGBTQ rights and has the South’s highest minimum wage.
It has created a redistricting committee to deal with gerrymandering (in spite of opposition from Democrats who screamed about unfair districts when the GOP drew the lines).
The same state that elected Douglas Wilder the first Black governor in the U.S. now has two African American women and a socialist running for the Democratic nomination this year.
Democrats, mostly progressive, have taken control of a state that once was owned by the GOP. Since 2010, the Dems have won every statewide election. The governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are all Democrats. The party controls both houses of the General Assembly. Both U.S. senators and seven of the 11 U.S. representatives are Democrats. Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 points in last year’s presidential election.
Of course, Virginia is only blue in patches, but the patches are where most Virginians live. A county-by-county map shows a sea of red with blue enclaves in Northern Virginia, Tidewater and the Richmond area, as well as smaller pockets that either are influenced by universities or have considerable minority populations.
If you were coloring the state, you’d need a lot more red paint than blue. It’s just that the red localities are static or losing population while blue Virginia is growing.
Virginia isn’t just the bluest state in the South. It’s more progressive than many states that never flew the Stars and Bars.
The trend might not continue. For one thing, Virginia has a habit of electing a governor whose party lost the most recent presidential election, an ill omen for present Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls. Also, several congressional and state races were close enough to give the GOP hope that a slight change in the political barometer will bring Republicans back to power.