EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days

The same state that elected Douglas Wilder the first Black governor in the U.S. now has two African American women and a socialist running for the Democratic nomination this year.

Democrats, mostly progressive, have taken control of a state that once was owned by the GOP. Since 2010, the Dems have won every statewide election. The governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are all Democrats. The party controls both houses of the General Assembly. Both U.S. senators and seven of the 11 U.S. representatives are Democrats. Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 points in last year’s presidential election.

Of course, Virginia is only blue in patches, but the patches are where most Virginians live. A county-by-county map shows a sea of red with blue enclaves in Northern Virginia, Tidewater and the Richmond area, as well as smaller pockets that either are influenced by universities or have considerable minority populations.

If you were coloring the state, you’d need a lot more red paint than blue. It’s just that the red localities are static or losing population while blue Virginia is growing.

Virginia isn’t just the bluest state in the South. It’s more progressive than many states that never flew the Stars and Bars.