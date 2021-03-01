EDITORIAL: Virginia puts a lid on styrofoam containers

If Gov. Ralph Northam approves, chains with 20 or more locations will have to comply by July 2023. Smaller vendors will have two extra years.

A similar bill was passed last year, but it had to pass two years in a row to become law.

Not surprisingly, lobbyists for restaurants opposed the ban, and it will no doubt add a few cents to some takeout items. But weighed against what those mountains of eternal polystyrene are doing to the world, the price is well worth it.

Virginia’s legislature, not prone to rash decisions, is stepping tepidly into green-ness. It will still be four years and four months before that takeout carton from your local diner is guaranteed to be polystyrene free. And containers with unprepared foods, like eggs, will not banned.

Still, it’s a start. And the Old Dominion is acting more decisively than most states. About 200 municipalities around the country have bans on polystyrene, but Maine and Maryland became the first to declare statewide bans only in the last couple of years. New York and Vermont now have similar laws.

Styrofoam, like so many bad ideas, didn’t seem that way at the start. It was invented in the 1940s as building insulation. But then somebody realized how good the stuff was at insulating food, and the genie was out of the bottle.

Kudos to the General Assembly for taking the first step toward putting the genie back.