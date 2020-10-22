EDITORIAL: Virginia’s predictable gun control backlash

Michael Matthews, manager of the Virginia State Police’s Firearms Transaction Center, told The Free Lance–Star that 587,107 background checks were conducted in just the first nine months of 2020. “This is more than our previous highest year, which was 2016, with 505,722 transactions for the entire year,” he noted.

The General Assembly’s action would have been considered a rousing success if the goal was to increase, rather than decrease, the number of firearms in the commonwealth. But since there are now more than a half million more of these weapons in Virginia than there were before the Democrats’ highly-touted gun control bills passed, one can only conclude that the effort was a total flop.

Who would have guessed that Democrats in Richmond would be better at increasing gun sales in Virginia to record levels than the NRA?

The gun control backlash is not only happening in Virginia. The Sacramento Bee reports that an estimated 2.1 million more guns were purchased nationwide during the first three months of the pandemic, including 110,000 in California—which has some of the most restrictive gun control laws in the country. Forty percent were first-time guy buyers.