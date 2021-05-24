EDITORIAL: Virginia should limit FOIA request charges

TO SOME, Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act must seem more like the Freedom to Gouge Act.

The Virginia Mercury recently told the story of a woman who used FOIA to get Prince William County Public Schools to give her access to video footage of her autistic daughter being dragged off a school bus. The school system originally wanted $8,800 for that service, then knocked it down to a mere $2,500.

Stories like that abound, which is why Del. Danica Roem is introducing legislation that would greatly reduce the sometimes-excessive fees. Requests requiring no more than two hours of staff time would be free, and limits would be placed on more detailed requests.

Whether from a lack of staffing, resistance to sharing information or some other reason, Virginians have faced far too many roadblocks in their quest for information that has been legally theirs for more than half a century.

Congress enacted the federal Freedom of Information Act in 1967. It was not a favorite of the White House. President Lyndon Johnson had misgivings about it, but signed it into law anyhow, amid much public interest in what exactly was going on in Vietnam. When the Privacy Act of 1974 (in the wake of Watergate) strengthened FOIA into more or less what we have today, President Gerald Ford vetoed it, but Congress overrode his veto.