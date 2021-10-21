EDITORIAL: Virginia showing that it's still a purple state

But given that 56 percent of independents in Virginia view CRT either “unfavorably” (31 percent) or “very unfavorably” (25 percent), according to a Morning Consult poll, that was another unforced error on McAuliffe’s part.

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama is scheduled to come to Virginia to campaign for McAuliffe. Obama won Virginia in 2008 and 2012, so he is popular here. But having to bring in heavy-hitters like the former president, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is basically an acknowledgment by McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats that the race isn’t a sure thing for them.

That may not even be the best strategy for McAuliffe’s campaign in the final weeks, given that Obama taught CRT at the University of Chicago Law School, according to his former student, United Airlines President Brett Hart. And given the fact that McAuliffe muscled out two Black female legislators for the nomination, even having Obama stump for him may not be enough to bridge what Murray called Democrats’ “enthusiasm gap.”

The seeming failure of the bipartisan Virginia Redistricting Commission, which hasn’t been able to agree on any legislative maps and now seems to be going down the same path regarding congressional districts, is more evidence that neither major party should take voters in the commonwealth for granted.