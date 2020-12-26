EDITORIAL: Virginians don't need higher gas taxes

And that was back when the economy was robust. Now even states that are members and prospective members of TCI are having second thoughts. New Hampshire has already backed out of TCI, Pennsylvania is rethinking getting in, and more states could follow.

And a new study by the Center for Policy Analysis at Tufts University estimates that gas prices could go up 38 cents a gallon in member states —more than twice initial estimates. The signing of a memorandum of understanding between member states that was scheduled for next spring has been delayed until the end of 2021 due to the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides imposing a regressive gas tax on rural and low-income Virginians who have suffered the most from COVID-19, joining TCI would also require states to reduce revenue for highway maintenance and new construction at a time when Virginia is still trying to play catch-up from past years of neglect.

Last year, 74 percent of respondents to a survey done in the Fredericksburg region said they were against Virginia joining the TCI. There’s little doubt that the percentage would be higher today. As Virginians try to dig themselves out of the economic pothole caused by the coronavirus, they don’t need higher gas taxes and real potholes to deal with.