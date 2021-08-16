EDITORIAL: VMT pilot should focus on trucks

THE $1.2 trillion, nearly 2,700-page infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate on a 69-30 vote contains a provision for a national $10 million pilot program to impose a vehicle miles traveled fee (VMT) on drivers.
The pilot program was inserted into the bill after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s assured CNN’s Jake Tapper in March that a per-mile user fee would not be in the final bill, and after President Joe Biden promised voters that he would not raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year.
But the bill includes $550 billion in new spending, and the money to fix the nation’s roads, bridges, mass transit systems, railroads and broadband expansion has to come from somewhere.
“While the VMT pilot program is voluntary for now, it sets the groundwork for a mandatory program later,” warned Mike Palicz, an analyst at Americans for Tax Reform. “The White House made clear the vehicle miles traveled tax would be a violation of their $400,000 tax pledge.” So it’s just a pilot program … for now.
A VMT would presumably replace the 18.4-cent federal gas tax, which hasn’t been raised since 1993. In the meantime, the real purchasing power of federal gas tax revenues has plummeted 45 percent over the past 28 years due to inflation and the fact that newer, more efficient cars and trucks get much better mileage today.
In addition, owners of electric vehicles and hybrids are not paying their fair share for the wear and tear their vehicles inflict on the nation’s roads and highways.
The Federal Highway Administration estimates that federal and state gas taxes generate about 2 cents per mile for automobiles, while the total average cost for congestion is closer to 10 cents per mile.
But those costs are much higher in large metropolitan areas than in rural communities, according to the Congressional Budget Office, which also noted that “a system that charged for all such costs would have most, if not all motorists paying substantially more than they do now.”
However, there are potential problems with a national VMT. One is that it would have a greater negative impact on rural areas, where people are poorer and tend to drive longer distances in older, less efficient vehicles. Rural populations also have less access to public transportation as an alternative to driving.
The second problem is how the federal government would calculate vehicle miles traveled. Using a GPS-type system is highly unpopular due to privacy concerns. Few Americans are comfortable with the federal government tracking their every move. Using odometer readings to track mileage, perhaps at yearly inspections, would be the least invasive method.
“On both a federal and a state level, imposing a VMT tax does require lawmakers to make some hard decisions on trade-offs,” a Tax Foundation study found. “Significant concerns regarding privacy must be addressed against a desire for a targeted, equitable, and efficient tax.”