EDITORIAL: VMT pilot should focus on trucks

In addition, owners of electric vehicles and hybrids are not paying their fair share for the wear and tear their vehicles inflict on the nation’s roads and highways.

The Federal Highway Administration estimates that federal and state gas taxes generate about 2 cents per mile for automobiles, while the total average cost for congestion is closer to 10 cents per mile.

But those costs are much higher in large metropolitan areas than in rural communities, according to the Congressional Budget Office, which also noted that “a system that charged for all such costs would have most, if not all motorists paying substantially more than they do now.”

However, there are potential problems with a national VMT. One is that it would have a greater negative impact on rural areas, where people are poorer and tend to drive longer distances in older, less efficient vehicles. Rural populations also have less access to public transportation as an alternative to driving.

The second problem is how the federal government would calculate vehicle miles traveled. Using a GPS-type system is highly unpopular due to privacy concerns. Few Americans are comfortable with the federal government tracking their every move. Using odometer readings to track mileage, perhaps at yearly inspections, would be the least invasive method.