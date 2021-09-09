EDITORIAL: Vote on Sunday, just not in person

HOW MUCH voting is too much? If the desire is to accommodate the maximum number of eligible citizens, accessibility should theoretically be as close to limitless as possible. The more people vote, the more democratic we are, right?
However, electoral boards from localities in the Fredericksburg area apparently feel that, when it comes to voting, more is not better.
Stafford County’s board recently became the latest one in the area to opt not to allow absentee voting on Sundays in the 45 days leading up to this November’s state elections. Caroline, Culpeper and King George counties and the City of Fredericksburg had already turned down Sunday voting.
Spotsylvania will offer voting on one Sabbath, Oct. 3. Prince William will offer it on Oct. 24.
Gov. Ralph Northam approved a bill last March that gave local officials the option of allowing Sunday voting, leaving the final decision to localities. And that’s where it should stay.
Certainly, there are plenty of voting options open to Virginians, and voters have taken full advantage of them. Last fall, 2.8 million of us voted early, about two-thirds of the total, no doubt driven to some extent by the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to socially distance (a concern that will no doubt drive voting patterns this year, too).
However, local jurisdictions balked at adding Sundays to the list even though the state is providing the funding to enable staffing of registrars’ offices on Sundays this year. But one of the Stafford Electoral Board members said that funding availability in future years is not guaranteed. And somebody would have to work on weekends.
Granted, there are people who don’t have the money or transportation to get out other than going to church on Sundays. Some churches have offered “Souls to Polls” service to take those citizens to the polling places after church. Mostly, this has been the domain of Black churches, whose members trend strongly Democratic.
But not all the electoral board members who turned thumbs-down to Sunday voting are Dems. In fact, Spotsylvania County, which is the reddest of the lot, is one of the few local jurisdictions to allow Sunday absentee voting.
Throughout the nation, there are movements afoot to limit voting participation. Then there are those who seem to feel that their candidates have little chance of winning if everyone who can vote does.
But new laws passed during the COVID pandemic have made voting in the commonwealth a whole lot easier than ever before. Starting on Sept. 17, voters in Virginia can request a “no-excuse” absentee mail-in ballot online, and they have 45 days to fill it out and mail, fax or email it in. They can also vote early in person at their local registrar’s office or a satellite voting location.
And they can still vote on a Sunday if they want to, just not in person in most local jurisdictions.
Virginia has come far in recent times to put poll taxes and other obvious barriers to the ballot box in the rearview mirror. But merely declining to offer absentee voting on Sundays is hardly a step backward into those dark days.