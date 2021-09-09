EDITORIAL: Vote on Sunday, just not in person

Granted, there are people who don’t have the money or transportation to get out other than going to church on Sundays. Some churches have offered “Souls to Polls” service to take those citizens to the polling places after church. Mostly, this has been the domain of Black churches, whose members trend strongly Democratic.

But not all the electoral board members who turned thumbs-down to Sunday voting are Dems. In fact, Spotsylvania County, which is the reddest of the lot, is one of the few local jurisdictions to allow Sunday absentee voting.

Throughout the nation, there are movements afoot to limit voting participation. Then there are those who seem to feel that their candidates have little chance of winning if everyone who can vote does.

But new laws passed during the COVID pandemic have made voting in the commonwealth a whole lot easier than ever before. Starting on Sept. 17, voters in Virginia can request a “no-excuse” absentee mail-in ballot online, and they have 45 days to fill it out and mail, fax or email it in. They can also vote early in person at their local registrar’s office or a satellite voting location.

And they can still vote on a Sunday if they want to, just not in person in most local jurisdictions.

Virginia has come far in recent times to put poll taxes and other obvious barriers to the ballot box in the rearview mirror. But merely declining to offer absentee voting on Sundays is hardly a step backward into those dark days.