EDITORIAL: Vote ‘Yes’ for the other amendment too

YOU MAY have missed it during the ongoing fight over Amendment No. 1 to the Virginia Constitution, which would end partisan gerrymandering by the General Assembly by establishing an independent bipartisan redistricting commission, but there’s another amendment on the ballot this year.

Amendment No. 2 would exempt any members of the U.S. military and Virginia National Guard with a 100 percent permanent service-related disability from having to pay state and local personal property taxes on their vehicles.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, “a ‘yes’ vote will mean the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100 percent) service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.”

Like Amendment No. 1, voting for Amendment No. 2 is a no-brainer. A member of the military who has become permanently disabled defending his or her country deserves a lot more than a reprieve on paying the car tax. It’s a token gesture at best. But the law is the law, and even token gestures must follow the rules.