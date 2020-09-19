EDITORIAL: Vote 'Yes" on redistricting amendment

The commission’s findings would be passed on to the General Assembly for approval on an up-or-down vote. If the commission were deadlocked, the plan would be passed on to a group of experts named by the state Supreme Court.

This is not fool-proof. Democrats worry that GOP-chosen judges will tip the scales, although federal courts can reject another attempt at gerrymandering, and state Supreme Court justices are not known to be as political as, well, politicians.

But Democratic concerns reek with hypocrisy. The same Dems who moaned for years about the unfairness of the old maps suddenly got control of both houses of the General Assembly last year. Suddenly, with the chance to redraw the lines themselves, the amendment they had pushed for a decade was a terrible idea.

The only way the amendment got on the ballot at all was somewhat miraculous. Both chambers had to approve it for two sessions in a row, and it had to be the two sessions before the next census. (Even now, a delayed census count could mean the first state elections affected could be in 2023 instead of 2021.)

If the amendment to let the people decide does not pass this year, look for 10 more years of gerrymandering, whichever party draws the lines.