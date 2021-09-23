EDITORIAL: Vulcan case may be a harbinger

VULCAN Materials Co.’s recent decision to voluntarily withdraw rezoning applications that would have allowed the company to build a new concrete manufacturing plant and expand its rock mining operations in North Stafford over nearby residents’ strenuous objections was a welcome relief.
Sure, the announcement—which came just days before a meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors where the issue was on the agenda—spared supervisors from having to vote on a contentious issue. But it also demonstrates that enforcing zoning regulations not only provides stability, but also protects the property rights of everybody.
Vulcan has been in North Stafford since 1976, when it first began mining stone and manufacturing concrete aggregate on its 600-acre site. Back then, the area was still quite rural. Over the years, the population of Stafford more than quadrupled, and developers eventually built residential housing near the quarry.
Vulcan was protected from any further residential encroachment by its industrial zoning, and continues to produce 1 million tons of concrete aggregate at its Stafford site. But a 1988 ordinance specifically prohibited the company from mining on a 23-acre tract zoned for agricultural use that is adjacent to the Eastern View subdivision. People bought houses there knowing that the buffer zone was off-limits to expanded industrial operations.
Vulcan knew that, too, which is why the company had to file an application to rezone the 23-acre parcel it purchased in 2019 near the terminus of Dun Rovin Lane. The company obviously believed that it could convince planning commissioners and supervisors to change the zoning from agricultural to industrial to allow it to build a ready-mix cement manufacturing plant with a 50-foot mixing silo in the buffer zone.
Where did Vulcan get the idea that was even possible? Because the county had already approved numerous rezoning applications.
Less than a year ago, supervisors voted to rezone 178 wooded acres along the Centreport Parkway so that a Fairfax-based real estate developer could build 3 million square feet of warehouse space on spec, even though a traffic study said the project would generate more than 7,000 vehicles on the parkway per day.
It was only after neighborhood groups started organizing and providing significant political push-back to the Vulcan rezoning application that county officials sat up and took notice. In fact, it can be argued that the board’s demonstrated willingness to rezone land that has already been designated for other uses—industrial, commercial, residential or agricultural—just encourages more of the same.
If property owners believe they have a good chance of convincing county officials to change the zoning whenever they want to convert their land to another use, they will take advantage of that opportunity even if it is detrimental to all the other landowners around them.
That’s why rezoning should not be done except in limited circumstances. If the zoning regulations are outdated, supervisors can always change them. Otherwise, they should make sure they are strictly enforced. Zoning gives everybody who owns property in the county (or wants to buy some) a roadmap of what is allowed where. It should not be changed to suit the whims of any particular landowner.
Zoning allows Vulcan to continue its industrial operations in North Stafford while protecting nearby residential neighborhoods. This is what it is supposed to do. Hopefully, the company’s last-minute withdrawal of its rezoning request is a sign that supervisors are becoming less willing to change the rules.