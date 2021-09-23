EDITORIAL: Vulcan case may be a harbinger

Vulcan knew that, too, which is why the company had to file an application to rezone the 23-acre parcel it purchased in 2019 near the terminus of Dun Rovin Lane. The company obviously believed that it could convince planning commissioners and supervisors to change the zoning from agricultural to industrial to allow it to build a ready-mix cement manufacturing plant with a 50-foot mixing silo in the buffer zone.

Where did Vulcan get the idea that was even possible? Because the county had already approved numerous rezoning applications.

Less than a year ago, supervisors voted to rezone 178 wooded acres along the Centreport Parkway so that a Fairfax-based real estate developer could build 3 million square feet of warehouse space on spec, even though a traffic study said the project would generate more than 7,000 vehicles on the parkway per day.

It was only after neighborhood groups started organizing and providing significant political push-back to the Vulcan rezoning application that county officials sat up and took notice. In fact, it can be argued that the board’s demonstrated willingness to rezone land that has already been designated for other uses—industrial, commercial, residential or agricultural—just encourages more of the same.