EDITORIAL: Warning flags needed on the Rappahannock River

THREE drownings in just nine days ought to be more than enough to convince Fredericksburg area officials that people are not getting the message that although the Rappahannock River is beautiful and serene-looking on the surface, it can also be deadly.

The recent drowning deaths of 15-year-old Hasnain Ghafoor of Manassas, 28-year-old Domonic Crawford of Fredericksburg, and 40-year-old Brandon Childs of Spotsylvania County—as well as a near-drowning in July when several bystanders, including an off-duty Secret Service officer, pulled an unresponsive 21-year-old man from the river and performed CPR, saving his life—were tragic reminders of the real dangers that lie just beneath the water’s placid-looking surface.

There is one warning sign posted in English and Spanish at the entrance to Falmouth Beach in Stafford County, but the sign is cluttered with other information, and people who park on River Road and cut through to the river don’t even see it.

There were several signs near the beach warning people not to congregate due to COVID-19, but those were removed by Stafford County staff.