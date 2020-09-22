EDITORIAL: Warning flags needed on the Rappahannock River

THREE drownings in just nine days ought to be more than enough to convince Fredericksburg area officials that people are not getting the message that although the Rappahannock River is beautiful and serene-looking on the surface, it can also be deadly.
The recent drowning deaths of 15-year-old Hasnain Ghafoor of Manassas, 28-year-old Domonic Crawford of Fredericksburg, and 40-year-old Brandon Childs of Spotsylvania County—as well as a near-drowning in July when several bystanders, including an off-duty Secret Service officer, pulled an unresponsive 21-year-old man from the river and performed CPR, saving his life—were tragic reminders of the real dangers that lie just beneath the water’s placid-looking surface.
There is one warning sign posted in English and Spanish at the entrance to Falmouth Beach in Stafford County, but the sign is cluttered with other information, and people who park on River Road and cut through to the river don’t even see it.
There were several signs near the beach warning people not to congregate due to COVID-19, but those were removed by Stafford County staff.
Those signs were “specific to the Phase 1-beach closure as mandated by the governor,” Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley told The Free Lance-Star. “Once we entered Phase 2 and the beach closure mandate was lifted, we reopened the park and maintained our river warning signage. Unfortunately, visitors and river floodwaters frequently take down the signs and we are continually replacing them.”
So the county erected and later tore down signs pertaining to social distancing, but apparently didn’t invest the same effort to warn people of the more immediate danger of drowning in the rain-swollen river.
The lack of a series of “Caution” signs all along the water’s edge warning the public of the very real dangers of swift currents, submerged debris and steep drop-offs in the riverbed ignores a clear public hazard, not only at Falmouth Beach but all along the river, including Old Mill Park and the City Dock in Fredericksburg.
Instead of continually replacing signs that many people don’t or can’t read, county and city officials should install a warning flag system that utilizes river gauge data from NOAA to determine when it’s safe to enter the river.
Tall flagpoles displaying red, yellow and green flags—universally understood symbols—could be seen all along the riverbank, augmented by additional signs at the river’s edge indicating that even when the flag is green, it’s not ever safe for anybody to enter the water to fish, canoe, kayak or swim without wearing a life preserver.
More than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock River since 1985, and rivers accounted for 27.2 percent of all drownings nationwide between 2009 and 2018—more than lakes (25.9 percent), pools (21.3 percent) or oceans (10.4 percent). A warning flag system that is updated daily is a cost-effective way to prevent further tragedies.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!