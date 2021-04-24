 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Weigh-in on new history standards
PHOTO: Declaration of Independence

ON JAN. 28, the Virginia Board of Education authorized a “review and revision” of the state’s Standards of Learning for history and social studies. These standards, which were first adopted in 1995, have been revised before, most recently in 2015, as the state’s Standards of Quality require. Since they form the backbone of what public students are taught about these important subjects, the public should weigh in before the new standards are finalized in November 2022.

The long history of Virginia from prehistoric times to the present encompasses all of the major themes of American history, and indeed, much of American history happened on Virginia soil.

History doesn’t change. Events that happened in the past happened, for good or ill. What does change from one generation to another is the public’s perception and interpretation of that past, which is why the former seat of the Confederacy is now busy removing statues and other historic artifacts that once commanded the public square.

In public schools, where history and social studies classes are mandatory, they must be taught as completely as possible—and include the nuances that ideological purists reject. The current volatile culture war in the U.S., where historical facts and figures are being used by some people to push a narrative that is just as one-sided as the one they seek to replace, makes this task more difficult.

This is precisely why not just educators, but parents, historians and taxpayers need to weigh in on what should be included in the newly revised SOLs before they are completed next year.

The new SOLs should not downplay Virginia’s key role in the War for Independence and the brilliant, if flawed, founders from this former British colony—such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe—who literally revolutionized the way citizens interact with their government by creating a Constitution that gave them the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly.

Nor should the revised curriculum shy away from the horrors of slavery and the institutionalized cruelty of Jim Crow laws that are just as much a part of Virginia history.

If the new standards include the New York Times’ 1619 Project curriculum, which challenges educators to “reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation’s foundational date,” it should be balanced with the Woodson Center’s 1776 Unites curriculum, which “focuses on stories that celebrate black excellence, reject victimhood culture, and showcase African Americans who have prospered by embracing America’s founding ideals.”

Students who are taught to delve deeply into U.S. and Virginia history will find inspiring stories as well as appalling ones, the good intertwined with the bad, heroes and villains, just as has always been the case throughout human history. Studying the patterns that keep repeating themselves over and over again throughout millennia is what makes history so interesting and, more to the point, instructive.

George Santayana’s often-quoted observation that “those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it” is a warning to present and future generations of the self-inflicted calamities that await if they do not heed history’s sometimes brutal lessons.

But to do that, they first need to learn what happened in as complete, even-handed and objective a way as humanly possible.

