EDITORIAL: Weigh-in on new history standards

This is precisely why not just educators, but parents, historians and taxpayers need to weigh in on what should be included in the newly revised SOLs before they are completed next year.

The new SOLs should not downplay Virginia’s key role in the War for Independence and the brilliant, if flawed, founders from this former British colony—such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe—who literally revolutionized the way citizens interact with their government by creating a Constitution that gave them the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly.

Nor should the revised curriculum shy away from the horrors of slavery and the institutionalized cruelty of Jim Crow laws that are just as much a part of Virginia history.

If the new standards include the New York Times’ 1619 Project curriculum, which challenges educators to “reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation’s foundational date,” it should be balanced with the Woodson Center’s 1776 Unites curriculum, which “focuses on stories that celebrate black excellence, reject victimhood culture, and showcase African Americans who have prospered by embracing America’s founding ideals.”