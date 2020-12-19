EDITORIAL: We're fighting two epidemics at the same time

IT IS HARD to focus on more than one disaster at a time.

COVID-19, which has killed more than 300,000 Americans over the last 10 months, seems to have sapped our capacity for concern about other tragedies, but those tragedies don’t go away just because we stop thinking about them.

Some of us might have forgotten how to spell “opioids” in the midst of the pandemic, but drug overdose not only continues to be an epidemic, it has been abetted by the coronavirus plague.

In October, Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner estimated that the state would have 2,053 deaths from drug overdoses this year, about 20 percent higher than the previous record. Fredericksburg already had a drug problem long before COVID-19. From 2007 to 2018, the city was fifth statewide in per capita overdose deaths.

Nationally, overdose deaths were up 13 percent as of July, according to The Lancet, with the rise in drug-related deaths climbing over 30 percent in some states. Since 72,000 Americans died of overdoses in 2019, we seem to be looking at a yearly toll of more than 80,000 in 2020.

These numbers are appalling, but with nearly four times that many claimed by COVID-19, many of us are suffering from epidemic fatigue.