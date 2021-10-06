EDITORIAL; What is an SRO's role in public schools?

THE unprecedented confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic, heightened attention to police brutality following the murder of George Floyd and an alarming number of school shootings in recent years has created considerable confusion about what role—if any—law enforcement officers should have in public schools.

Are officers assigned to schools to protect students, teachers and staff or to enforce the law? Does their presence add to, or detract from, the schools’ educational goals? Does it prevent student violence or perpetuate the school-to-prison pipeline?

After the horrific massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, where 26 people —including 20 first graders—were killed, the public clamored for more armed officers to be assigned to schools around the nation and the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., amplified those concerns. School resource officers were seen as protectors.

But now in Spotsylvania County, the School Board is considering amending the memorandum of understanding it has with the Sheriff’s Office to allow deputies assigned to schools as resource officers to assist administrators “for specific safety reasons, including policy enforcement that affects safety.”