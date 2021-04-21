EDITORIAL: What’s Stafford’s warehouse ceiling?

HOW MANY warehouses are enough in Stafford County? That’s the question members of the county’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors should be asking themselves before they turn more of the county—with its prime location between Washington, D.C. and Richmond, right off the nation’s busiest interstate highway—into an assemblage of what amounts to gigantic storage sheds.
Businesses will always need warehouses to store products and materials, so the real question is not whether warehouses are necessary (they certainly are), but where they should be situated to offer the most cost-effective access to markets while not clogging up local roads with delivery trucks.
Finding that sweet spot is not easy, and the economic development people can be forgiven for pushing the benefits of warehouses – after all, they create jobs and don’t require much in the way of municipal services in return – without thinking too much about the future best use of the properties, or the greater increase in the county’s commercial tax base that could be generated by different development projects.
That’s the job of planning commissioners and supervisors.
According to Loopnet, a commercial real estate firm, seven warehouses are currently for lease in the Stafford area totaling nearly 570,000 square feet.
Last November, the Peterson Cos. announced they were planning a $2.2 million mega-warehouse project off Centreport Parkway to capitalize on retailers in the mid-Atlantic region who have been clamoring for more warehouse space.
That’s in addition to DHL’s $72 million, state-of-the-art, 533,624-square-foot distribution facility on Wyche Road that will create more than 500 jobs and bring in more than $1 million in new revenue.
But that facility alone will also add 1,800 more vehicles to already overburdened local roads, including the new Courthouse Road interchange, and will require millions of dollars in local road improvements that the county has thus far been unable to afford.
Stafford is within a day’s drive of 60 percent of the entire U.S. population, which is what makes this “last-mile destination” so attractive to warehousing and delivery companies.
And a certain amount of these facilities must be part of the commercial infrastructure not only in Stafford, but in the rest of the Fredericksburg region as well.
But before Stafford gets permanently typecast as the “warehouse county,” county officials have to make some clear-headed decisions about the high traffic volume these facilities will generate on roads that were not designed for it.
Traffic congestion is still one of the biggest problems in Stafford County, and local officials should determine just how many more of these large commercial structures the county can comfortably handle without creating new problems that will degrade the quality of life for the people who already live there.