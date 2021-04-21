EDITORIAL: What’s Stafford’s warehouse ceiling?

HOW MANY warehouses are enough in Stafford County? That’s the question members of the county’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors should be asking themselves before they turn more of the county—with its prime location between Washington, D.C. and Richmond, right off the nation’s busiest interstate highway—into an assemblage of what amounts to gigantic storage sheds.

Businesses will always need warehouses to store products and materials, so the real question is not whether warehouses are necessary (they certainly are), but where they should be situated to offer the most cost-effective access to markets while not clogging up local roads with delivery trucks.

Finding that sweet spot is not easy, and the economic development people can be forgiven for pushing the benefits of warehouses – after all, they create jobs and don’t require much in the way of municipal services in return – without thinking too much about the future best use of the properties, or the greater increase in the county’s commercial tax base that could be generated by different development projects.

That’s the job of planning commissioners and supervisors.

According to Loopnet, a commercial real estate firm, seven warehouses are currently for lease in the Stafford area totaling nearly 570,000 square feet.