EDITORIAL: Where is the vaccine cavalry?

BUREAUCRACIES are notoriously slow to take action. Every department and sub-department head has to make sure all the t’s are crossed and all the i’s are dotted before sending an urgent matter on to … another department, which then proceeds to do the same thing. Most of the time, such slow-walking is merely annoying or inefficient. But in health care, delays can be deadly.

Which is why it makes no sense that of 285,725 doses of a long-awaited, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine that was delivered to Virginia hospitals and local health departments in early December—after Operation Warp Speed did the impossible by developing a vaccine in less than a year—less than a quarter of the doses had actually been administered by the end of last month.

It turns out that in the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years, bureaucrats apparently can’t figure out how to line up medical personnel who are on the front lines and give each of them a shot.