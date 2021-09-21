EDITORIAL: Will ridesharing ever come back?

In the Fredericksburg region, Phase 1 of the plan will add a third new track in certain sections of Caroline and Stafford counties by 2026, and in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties by 2030, with service enhancements all along the line. A combination of federal, state and local dollars will fund these capital improvements, which will increase speed and reliability by separating freight and passenger rail service.

In addition to VRE, the state is partnering with Norfolk Southern Railway, CSX Transportation, and Amtrak to link Clifton Forge to Doswell and Ridgeway, N.C., to Petersburg, with both tying into existing rail service from Norfolk and Newport News to Richmond, Fredericksburg and then all the way to the District of Columbia.

But these ambitious plans ultimately depend on recapturing the ridership lost during the pandemic while convincing many more people to ditch their cars in favor of mass transit. Earlier this month, DRPT launched a Transit Recovery Marketing Initiative, which the state agency hopes will “help rebuild rider confidence in transit services.”

But even restoring the public’s confidence in the safety of passenger rail and mass transit may not be enough.