EDITORIAL: Xavier Richardson deserves his day

IT’S AN all-too-familiar trope in

American history and literature:

an extremely bright, ambitious young man leaves his small hometown for the Ivy League and then goes on to a big-city job, never to be seen again in the place he left behind.

But although the story started out that way for Xavier Richardson, it had a very different ending, and the Fredericksburg area is very glad it did.

Richardson left his Mayfield neighborhood in the ’Burg for Princeton University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and economics and landed a coveted job in New York City with McKinsey and Company, a global investment management firm. After earning an MBA at Harvard University, he enjoyed a successful career on Wall Street.

But the 1987 stock market crash sent him back to his roots. “I believe that my wife prayed for that stock market crash so that we could come back home,” Richardson told Free Lance–Star reporter Taft Coghill during a 2017 interview.

During the next two decades, Richardson quietly made his mark not only on the city and boards of directors too numerous to mention, but also on its young people and therefore on future generations.