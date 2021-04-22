EDITORIAL: Xavier Richardson deserves his day

IT’S AN all-too-familiar trope in
American history and literature:
an extremely bright, ambitious young man leaves his small hometown for the Ivy League and then goes on to a big-city job, never to be seen again in the place he left behind.
But although the story started out that way for Xavier Richardson, it had a very different ending, and the Fredericksburg area is very glad it did.
Richardson left his Mayfield neighborhood in the ’Burg for Princeton University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and economics and landed a coveted job in New York City with McKinsey and Company, a global investment management firm. After earning an MBA at Harvard University, he enjoyed a successful career on Wall Street.
But the 1987 stock market crash sent him back to his roots. “I believe that my wife prayed for that stock market crash so that we could come back home,” Richardson told Free Lance–Star reporter Taft Coghill during a 2017 interview.
During the next two decades, Richardson quietly made his mark not only on the city and boards of directors too numerous to mention, but also on its young people and therefore on future generations.
A senior vice president at Mary Washington Healthcare, Richardson also founded the Partnership for Academic Excellence, which has helped prepare thousands of local high school students for the academic and practical challenges of attending college, many of them the first in their families to do so.
He has been both a mentor and a father figure to many youths in the city whose lives could have gone a very different way without his generous support and influence. He taught them that “selflessness … while answering one’s calling in life” is a worthy goal, and that “you often have to make short-term sacrifices for long-term gains.”
But he did not neglect the home front. “I, too, consider our achievements as parents [of three now adult children] as the greatest life accomplishments of my wife and me,” he added. His lovely wife, LaZalia, who taught for years at Germanna Community College, died in 2019.
To honor the “Hometown Hero,” who not only made good at the highest levels of American society, but then came back to share his wisdom with the community, the Fredericksburg City Council has declared Saturday, April 24, as Xavier Richardson Day.
The planned festivities will include a parade, a luncheon at Pimenta, and the premiere of “A Man Named Xavier”—a documentary about Richardson’s life that will be shown at James Monroe High School.
“You can’t go home again,” author Thomas Wolfe wrote in his posthumously published 1940 novel of the same name. But a few exceptional people like Xavier Richardson can—and do—go home again, and in the doing, make home a much better place than it was before.