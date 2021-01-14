EDITORIAL: Year-round school will not be painless

Summer would hardly be the same for the state’s 285,000 teachers and child-care workers. Plus, who foots the bill for all that extra education?

In addition, the tourism and hospitality industry is complaining already. It depends on students to fill summer jobs and on families to take summer vacations. Almost one-third of COVID-related layoffs in the United States are in the tourism and hospitality industry. Everyone in this industry—from theme parks to local eateries—is suffering.

And many of the students and parents would see this as piling on, a joyless summer after a joyless pandemic siege. Many, mostly those in more fortunate circumstances, would also see this as an unnecessary imposition. The kids are fine, they’ll say.

Unfortunately, all the kids are not fine. For many, this has been a lost year, with more down time to come. What is the cost of losing much of a year for a first-grader just learning the basics? How do you play catch-up with children who were lagging before COVID and are falling further behind their classmates who have the kind of safety net kids need to have a proper education without classrooms and face-to-face teachers?