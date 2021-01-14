EDITORIAL: Year-round school will not be painless

VIRGINIA’S K–12 students are falling behind. They aren’t alone, of course. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled school systems everywhere.
Virtual learning works a lot better when families are financially secure, have strong support systems and live somewhere where one doesn’t have to drive to McDonald’s to get high-speed internet access. The widening gap between haves and have-nots was bad enough before the pandemic hit. Empty classrooms have made it worse.
That’s what has pushed Gov. Ralph Northam to announce that the state is considering a year-round academic calendar, at least for the 2021–22 school year.
The state has been dipping its toes in year-round schooling for some time. In 2013, the General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program after a study showed that students in underperforming districts did better in extended-year programs.
In addition, students in general suffer from “summer slide.” Knowledge tends to seep out of young minds when there’s a three-month hiatus.
As recently as last August, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced that the Department of Education is giving more than $7.7 million in grants to support year-round and extended-year programs in 55 schools across Virginia.
There would be discomfort if a year-round school plan were instituted. Change is seldom painless.
Summer would hardly be the same for the state’s 285,000 teachers and child-care workers. Plus, who foots the bill for all that extra education?
In addition, the tourism and hospitality industry is complaining already. It depends on students to fill summer jobs and on families to take summer vacations. Almost one-third of COVID-related layoffs in the United States are in the tourism and hospitality industry. Everyone in this industry—from theme parks to local eateries—is suffering.
And many of the students and parents would see this as piling on, a joyless summer after a joyless pandemic siege. Many, mostly those in more fortunate circumstances, would also see this as an unnecessary imposition. The kids are fine, they’ll say.
Unfortunately, all the kids are not fine. For many, this has been a lost year, with more down time to come. What is the cost of losing much of a year for a first-grader just learning the basics? How do you play catch-up with children who were lagging before COVID and are falling further behind their classmates who have the kind of safety net kids need to have a proper education without classrooms and face-to-face teachers?
We wish the governor luck in coming up with a plan to minimize the loss. As with so many things, one size probably doesn’t fit all. Maybe the plan will zero in on school districts where the kids are hurting the most, focusing on SOL scores and average family income.