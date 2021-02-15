EDITORIAL: Yes, slow down the foreclosure process

And two weeks is just not enough time, which is why state senators voted unanimously to pass McClellan’s bill. A companion bill (HB 2175) patroned by Del. Luke Torian, D-Dumfries, also passed the House Feb. 5 on a 60-40 vote.

Homeowners who lost their jobs or income during the COVID-19 lockdowns and are unable to make their mortgage payments have been temporarily shielded from losing their homes by a federal moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. That moratorium has been extended until the end of March, but after that homeowners are still responsible for bringing their home loans up to date.

Hopefully, those in arrears have already taken advantage of the moratorium to seek help from organizations such as Virginia Legal Aid or the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which is using federal CARES Act money to help homeowners in arrears navigate the legal and financial issues they face and possibly renegotiate the terms of their mortgages.