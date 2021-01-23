EDITORIAL; Youth poet laureate gives us hope

There were many reasons to hope on Jan. 20, when Joe Biden—a calm and mature human being—was sworn in as our 46th president, following four years of chaos, bickering and national division.
Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, became the first woman, first Black person and first Asian–American sworn in as vice president. If our country isn’t the land of opportunity for everyone, she proved what is possible.
The inauguration ceremonies were peaceful, not a given after an attempted takeover of the Capitol by a gang of homegrown terrorists two weeks before.
Granted, it took thousands of armed troops to ensure tranquility. Still, it was comforting to see. Biden and Harris accept their duly-elected roles while three former presidents, two Democrats and a Republican, were on hand to give their blessings to an orderly transition of power.
The shining star of this feel-good day, though, might have been a young Black woman who wasn’t elected to anything, but who stole the show anyhow.
Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old poet and the nation’s first youth poet laureate, stepped up to the podium and knocked everybody’s socks off.
Talk about grace under pressure: She was stepping into a role usually handled by someone old enough to be her parent or grandparent, from Robert Frost to Maya Angelou.
Her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” finished just after rioters attacked the Capitol, had so many memorable lines. If it had been only words on a page instead of a live reading, it would have been an amazing creation. But her charismatic presentation, as she squinted into a noonday sun, made it that much better.
She was, for those five minutes or so, the hopeful, wise-beyond-her-years face of America’s future.
Twenty words in the middle of her poem struck home with particular force:
Being American is more than a pride we inherit.
It’s the past we step into and how we repair it.
On the heels of a four-year reign of acrimony and divisiveness, her words gently reminded us that we have to work to make America what we want it to be and what it can be. Just waving the flag and chanting “USA! USA!” isn’t enough.
Trying to make a “more perfect union” has been a two-century-plus project and is far from complete. We are grateful to this talented young woman for stating that so beautifully—and for giving us hope for the future.