Commentary: Corporal punishment is ineffective, and debilitating

The Court of Appeals of Virginia recently ruled in favor of a mom who’d hit her children with a belt. She’d been convicted of assault and battery, but the court overturned the conviction, citing “parental privilege” and lack of “significant” injuries.

The 13-page ruling didn’t green-light all corporal punishment; judges, lawyers, and others will have to contend with exactly what the law does and doesn’t allow as more cases of bruised children surely land in court. But without a doubt, the ruling perpetuates a long-held belief that parents should be allowed to inflict some pain on their kids if they do it under the guise of “reasonable” discipline.

It’s a harmful but pervasive mindset. Not long ago on Twitter, a political pundit in Virginia tweeted that she’s on “team spanking,” writing that it has “worked for millennia.” In June, a Missouri school board approved a policy allowing “physical force” to correct student behavior as long as parents agree to it. And in Fredericksburg a while back, someone posted on social media that a misbehaving child should get “whooped”—and a parent chimed in to say she’d spanked her son every day for 6–7 years and he’d turned out fine.

I don’t know how anyone could think 6–7 years of daily spankings is an effective technique. I do know that “turned out fine” is a phrase people often use to defend corporal punishment. But does anyone really think the key to turning out fine is being hit by someone bigger than you?

The research on corporal punishment is clear, and it’s not on the side of “team spanking.” It shows spanking makes kids more anxious, more aggressive and less likely to regulate their emotions, which undermines their success in school. It also shows behavior problems worsen when kids are hit repeatedly, with an object, or in fits of anger.

An April 2021 report from Harvard University says: “[S]panking elicits a similar response in children’s brains to more threatening experiences like sexual abuse.” And University of Texas researcher Elizabeth Gershoff, in a UT news release about a large study of corporal punishment in 2021, said: “All the evidence indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children’s development and well-being.”

So why do some people continue to use corporal punishment?

Raising kids is hard, especially if you’re stressed, lack a support system or don’t know much about childhood behavior. I don’t know any parents who sail through without feeling frustrated at times, and COVID magnified the stress many parents face.

That’s why it’s critical for parents to get support—and why society should reject the idea that physical punishment is fine.

I know the justifications people use for it—that “loving discipline” and beatings aren’t the same, that nothing else “works” with some kids, etc. But the research is clear. And in my work as a child advocate, I’ve seen the brutality kids can endure when adults, trying to control a child’s behavior, lose control of their own.

Fortunately, there are healthier ways to shape children’s behavior, and even those previously on “team spanking” can adopt them. At Rappahannock CASA, the child advocacy organization I direct, we’ve seen parents embrace new strategies after their old ways crossed the line into abuse and Child Protective Services got involved, which can happen even when no one gets charged with a crime.

Here are a few strategies:

Learn what behavior is typical for children your child’s age. This can help you feel calmer if they do something that frustrates you.

Take a break when your frustration rises. Step into another room, put on some music, breathe deeply, or call a friend for support.

Create clear expectations and logical consequences, and be consistent. Kids tend to do best when they know what’s expected of them.

Emphasize the positive. Annoyed that your child keeps leaving things on the floor? Teach them to clean up, and praise them when they do. Don’t just react when they mess up.

Build a trusting, loving relationship. Relationships are a huge motivator for behavioral changes.

Aggression and anxiety are common challenges, and research shows spanking can spark and worsen both. Children deserve to feel safe.

For parenting support, consult your child’s pediatrician, sign up for a parenting class at a Department of Social Services or the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, or visit these sites:

Janet Watkins is the executive director of Rappahannock CASA, which advocates for children who have been abused or neglected by their parents. To learn more about CASA, visit rappahannockcasa.com.