Commentary: Protecting children from abuse is everyone's responsibility

I haven’t known whether to laugh or cry lately when I’ve seen people assert—in public hearings, on social media, and in the news—that school library books and discussions of sexual orientation can promote pedophilia and “groom” kids for sex abuse.

In my job as a child advocate, I’m privy to details of child sex abuse, and I can say emphatically that books and class discussions don’t worry me.

Inattentive parents worry me. Pedophiles whose crimes are kept quiet worry me. Community members who look the other way, and don’t take reasonable steps to protect children, worry me.

Here are some facts: We know of grandparents who’ve sexually assaulted kids. People in highly respected professions who’ve assaulted kids. But we don’t ban grandparenting or noble professions to prevent child sex abuse. That would be ridiculous.

Want to protect children from being sexually assaulted? Here are some safety-conscious steps parents and other caring adults can take:

Know and assess the people your children spend time with. Meet their friends, coaches, youth group leaders, etc. Screen their babysitters. Learn who they talk to online. If they go to sleepovers, know who’s in the house. Trust your instincts; if you don’t feel OK with someone, don’t let your children be around them. Be wary of adults who shower your children with lots of attention or gifts. Run online criminal background checks on adults; many pedophiles will never face criminal charges, but it’s worth looking to see if the records throw up a red flag.

Teach children about boundaries, body parts and healthy relationships. Make sure kids know their bodies are their own and no one has the right to touch them in ways that make them uncomfortable. Talk about body parts so they don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed—and so they have the language they need to speak up if someone hurts them. And don’t force unwanted physical contact. The era of making kids kiss grandpa when they don’t want to should end.

Encourage open communication. Abusers may try to convince kids that what’s happening is a special secret between them. Or they may threaten to cause more harm if the children speak up. Most abusers are people children know well—a coach, teacher, neighbor, parent. Speaking up can be daunting, so let your kids know you’re open to hearing concerns. Discourage secret-keeping.

Understand red flags. Physical warning signs of sex abuse may include bleeding in the genital area, discomfort when sitting, bloody underwear, or frequent yeast or urinary tract infections. Behavioral signs may include bedwetting, sudden mood swings, depression, hygiene changes, regressive behaviors like thumb-sucking, self-harm, fear of physical contact, a drop in grades, and new phobias.

Report concerns. If you’re worried a child has been sexually abused—or abused in other ways—call your local Child Protective Services department. Let them investigate. Ask yourself: If I don’t say something, what might this child endure? Don’t let a child suffer in silence. The state hotline number and links to local departments are available online at

Use the state Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry. Child sex abusers often aren’t charged criminally. Or, they plead to a lesser crime like contributing to the delinquency of a minor that keeps them out of the public eye. The Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry lists people identified as perpetrators in Child Protective Services cases—even if they aren’t charged criminally. I know of several local people on the registry who should never be alone with children, but whose names you won’t find in a criminal records database. In general, only organizations, not individuals, can check the child abuse registry. So, make sure organizations that kids are involved with conduct registry checks on all adult volunteers and staff.

As a community, it’d be nice to have reasonable conversations about how books and class discussions influence children’s lives.

But that’s a very different conversation from one about how to protect children from pedophiles.

For more information, visit nsopw.gov/SafetyAndEducation/HowToPrevent

Janet Watkins is the executive director of Rappahannock CASA, which advocates for children who have been abused or neglected by their parents. To learn more about CASA, visit rappahannockcasa.com.