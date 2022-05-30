Commentary: The quest for civility is far from quixotic

Last Tuesday was a day of optimism and hope.

In the morning, a small group of people from the Fredericksburg region gathered at The Free Lance–Star offices for a first roundtable discussion about what we might be able to do to help restore some level of civility to our public conversations.

We were liberal and conservative, of mixed races and economic backgrounds, male and female. And while we each expressed our concerns that we are deeply divided on some issues, we expressed much more confidence that what unites us will prevail, so long as we can find a way to begin talking honestly with one another.

Afterward, I penned an editorial drawing on the lessons from that meeting that was set to run Wednesday morning.

At 5:30, as I strolled to a colleague’s office to inform her that I’d see her in the morning, I saw for the first time that day what had been unfolding in Uvalde, Texas.

I made the decision to pull the editorial, and over the next hour wrote a new one expressing the shock we all were feeling that day, as well as exasperation over the inability of our leaders to muster the gumption to address the overabundance of firearms in our nation.

Since last week, I’ve thought hard about whether a group committed to civility could realistically accomplish anything in our current cultural environment.

Any effort to restore civility requires a quixotic naiveté in the face of the litany of people working diligently to realize American carnage by laying waste to our most treasured institutions and ideals. Parents who wish to remove books from library shelves for no other reason than they don’t like these works, and therefore no one else should, either.

Local school boards being taken over by individuals whose primary goal is not to strengthen public schools, the cornerstone of democracy and enlightenment, but to lay waste to it.

Politicians who in the face of the worst sort of violence imaginable—slaughtering children in Texas, gunning down shoppers in Buffalo—offer banalities and then suggest we need more guns.

And I then remembered that patron saint of lost causes, Don Quixote, who reminds us that there is no choice but to push for what can be.

“When life itself seems lunatic,” the great windmill chaser said, “who knows where madness lies? Perhaps to be too practical is madness. To surrender dreams—this may be madness. Too much sanity may be madness—and maddest of all: to see life as it is, and not as it should be!”

Our small group on Tuesday morning identified two sources of that madness in our current society.

This first that we have allowed our national conversations—often toxic—to drive our local discussions. The result is that even the most basic matters in a community have become battlegrounds for Republicans vs. Democrats.

Second, we have reached a place where honesty and truth too often no longer matter.

To be sure, there are more reasons why civility is struggling in our society, and our group could have gone on much longer. But instead of focusing on what’s wrong, we wanted to turn to what can make things better.

The ideas put forth were both challenging and encouraging. None are easy, and all come with risk.

In the coming months, we are going to begin taking some of those risks.

We do not hope to change the world. We just hope that we can make the community we share a better place to live, by setting a model for civil conversation and problem-solving.

As for our chances to succeed, some may quote the late John Lennon and “say we are dreamers.”

Don Quixote remains our North Star.

“For neither good nor evil can last forever, and so it follows that as evil has lasted a long time, good must now be close at hand.

Martin Davis is editor of The Free Lance–Star’s opinion page. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.