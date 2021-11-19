COMMENTARY: Xi Jinping thinks America is on the rocks. Is he correct?

Part of the answer becomes visually apparent at China’s National Museum on Tiananmen Square, which I visited in 2019, just after a total renovation on Xi’s watch.

Mainly focused on China’s ancient history and arts, the museum has one new floor dedicated to The Road of Rejuvenation, that tracks China’s ascent from partial occupation in the mid-1800s through its astonishing contemporary rise. It lays bare the continued Chinese bitterness at U.S. and European imperialism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and pays gleaming tribute to the re-emergence of Chinese greatness.

One wing traces Chinese history from the Opium Wars all the way to Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao. It includes Mao, but makes no mention of the Cultural Revolution or the tens of millions of Chinese who died from Mao’s mistakes.

The second wing is entirely devoted to the great achievements of Xi Jinping.

The cult-like devotion to Xi is stunning. Videos of his speeches, endless portraits with foreign leaders, and cases of Xi’s books compete for pride of place with exhibitions of scientific achievements in space and industry, and models of bullet trains. A huge room is filled with a mockup of a massive military parade complete with rows on rows of model tanks and missile carriers, alongside a moat filled with miniature submarines.