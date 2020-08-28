DONNIE JOHNSTON: Looting and violence need to stop

I watched the movie “Argo” the other night.
That’s the story of how a CIA agent Tony Mendez got six Americans out of Iran amid political chaos in the late fall of 1979.
During the first five minutes of the flick, there were massive protests in the streets of Tehran with Iranians shouting expletives aimed at Americans as U.S. flags were being burned and trampled.
For a moment, I thought I was watching an August 2020 newscast in Chicago or Richmond, Los Angeles or Kenosha, Wis. Forty-one years later, that same hate-filled scenario that we were ready to bomb Iran for is being played out in our own cities.
How much longer can we allow this to go on? Parts of many of our major cities have become like war zones with rioting and looting. In Portland, Seattle and Richmond, this has gone on for months. Two weekends ago in Chicago, looters used vehicles to ram storefronts and steal all they could gather.
Small businesses are being destroyed and major retailers are pulling out of downtown areas because there is nothing being done to protect their property. In four months, we have in effect emasculated the police and set parts of this country on the path to anarchy.
No one wants to talk about it publicly for fear of being labeled a racist. A friend of mine who is Black and a high-ranking law enforcement officer was called all kinds of names because he condemned the violence and looting.
Every night, it seems that stores are looted and shooting breaks out in multiple cities across the country. These are not peaceful protests; these are criminal acts of violence.
Law-abiding people are being pushed to the limit. If they speak out against this looting and violence they are chastised and called racists.
One of these days, the law-abiding citizens are going to be pushed too far and the violence may escalate. It must be remembered that there are likely more guns in this country than there are people.
And the arming of America continues. I have a neighbor who has a gun shop and he can’t keep up with the demand for guns and silencers. Most of his customers are ex-military men or former policemen. Others are first-time gun owners who fear the worst.
If you have tried to buy ammunition lately, you will find that it is in short supply, especially for rifles and pistols.
Law-abiding Americans see rioting and violence on TV and they figure that it’s just a matter of time before it arrives in their neighborhood. They also worry that defunded police departments may not be there if violence breaks out. Americans are scared.
Good people of all races and creeds need to stand up and say, “This is wrong. This is getting out of hand. This burning and looting can no longer be tolerated.”
Either we do that or we watch our country go down the drain. And if we are going to speak out, we’d better do so while we still have a country to save.
Donnie Johnston:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!