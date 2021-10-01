DONNIE JOHNSTON: Virginia governor's race is heating up

ELECTION DAY is exactly one month away and the Virginia governor’s race is heating up.

This week’s debate was fiery and the TV campaign ads are getting meaner and meaner.

If you go by those ads, you would think that Democrat Terry McAuliffe is going to release all violent convicted felons from prison and Republican Glenn Youngkin is going to provide guns for all domestic abusers.

Youngkin would have us believe that McAuliffe will destroy the state’s educational system and McAulliffe is telling us that Youngkin is a business mogul who has stripped the wealth from every company his real estate business has bought and put all the employees out on the street.

Hey, folks! In case you don’t know by now, all this is called campaign rhetoric, which was known in years past as dirty politics. Of course, nothing is too dirty for politics these days and during the next four weeks the McAuliffe–Youngkin campaign is likely to get even dirtier.

There is a lot at stake here and both men are willing to spend big (they can each afford it) and talk tough to get where they want to go. So be prepared for some mean TV ads in the days ahead.