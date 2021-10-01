DONNIE JOHNSTON: Virginia governor's race is heating up

ELECTION DAY is exactly one month away and the Virginia governor’s race is heating up.
This week’s debate was fiery and the TV campaign ads are getting meaner and meaner.
If you go by those ads, you would think that Democrat Terry McAuliffe is going to release all violent convicted felons from prison and Republican Glenn Youngkin is going to provide guns for all domestic abusers.
Youngkin would have us believe that McAuliffe will destroy the state’s educational system and McAulliffe is telling us that Youngkin is a business mogul who has stripped the wealth from every company his real estate business has bought and put all the employees out on the street.
Hey, folks! In case you don’t know by now, all this is called campaign rhetoric, which was known in years past as dirty politics. Of course, nothing is too dirty for politics these days and during the next four weeks the McAuliffe–Youngkin campaign is likely to get even dirtier.
There is a lot at stake here and both men are willing to spend big (they can each afford it) and talk tough to get where they want to go. So be prepared for some mean TV ads in the days ahead.
It should be noted that Youngkin, a political newcomer, started out with some wholesome personal TV spots about himself and his family. It did not take long, however, for Youngkin to realize that he was in a dogfight and the gloves came off.
McAuliffe also began with an upbeat campaign, but the former governor had been through these wars before and understood that it is no longer possible to run a campaign by simply promoting your good points.
In today’s political arena, you have to get your opponent down and stomp him good. And keep stomping with expensive TV ads (the media loves those big bucks) until he is ground into the dirt.
I say “in today’s political arena,” but in truth, politics, especially at the state and national levels, has always been a dirty business. Today, however, there are more tools—such as TV and the internet—to pile the manure higher. And candidates usually have the pitchforks ready.
Despite the fiery debates and the negative ads, there is still no clear-cut leader in the governor’s race. Some polls say McAuliffe is ahead and others show Youngkin coming out on top.
As I said in an earlier column, the race will likely boil down to how many votes Youngkin can steal from the largely Democratic urban areas (Northern Virginia, Richmond and Tidewater) and how many rural Republican minds McAuliffe can change.
In this day and time of extreme party loyalties, that, at least in this writer’s opinion, would give the advantage to McAuliffe, because there are more votes in the big cities than out in the small towns. But the kicker is that McAuliffe is a Democrat and there are many Democrats who have not been at all enamored with the job that Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has done in Richmond.
Still, the race is so close that earlier this week the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce could not come up with a consensus to endorse either candidate. Some newspapers have also been holding back or giving up on endorsements.
This could be one of the closest races in recent history and every vote could really count, a song both candidates will likely be singing in the coming days.
To that end, both McAuliffe and Youngkin will be pouring more and more money into already expensive campaigns. So, as October wears on, be prepared for robocalls during supper (this might be a good time to disconnect your land line if you’ve been planning to do it) and getting bombarded with TV ads during every commercial break.
Until now, the two candidates have been so intent on beating up on each other that I haven’t heard much about what they actually plan to do for the state if elected. McAuliffe is hanging his hat on his previous term as governor and Youngkin has been busy defending himself from his opponent’s blows.
So maybe instead of a bashing party, we voters could get the candidates to make a few campaign promises.
But then you know how that goes. As they say, in the old days a fairy tale began with “Once upon a time …” Today’s fairy tales begin with “If I’m elected …”
Gonna be a long, dirty political month, I’m afraid.
Donnie Johnston: