EDITORIAL: 500 million free COVID tests aren't nearly enough

WHEN Joe Biden took over as president, millions of Americans were relieved to finally have a leader who could be counted on to consistently shepherd the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a coherent and fact-driven way. But Biden’s record has been far from spotless.

Yes, any president was going to struggle with a political movement that bizarrely conflates getting vaccinated against a deadly disease with surrendering personal freedom, and whose leaders include the governors of the second- and third-most populous states. Yes, the arrival of the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are beyond the White House’s control.

But it was only last week that Biden grasped what many nations figured out months ago: providing people with free or cheap COVID-19 home tests is crucial to helping them to gauge and manage the risk they pose to family members and co-workers and to keeping businesses and schools open. Incredibly, the Food and Drug Administration dragged its feet for more than a year on quick, inexpensive tests on the grounds that they’re not as accurate as the PCR tests given at medical facilities.