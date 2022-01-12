EDITORIAL: A Celebration of Food, Community

Nothing stirs the soul quite like comfort food on a cold day.
That combination should stir a lot of souls to visit downtown Fredericksburg and Central Park for Restaurant Week. Whether your tastes tend toward down home and simple, high end and experimental, or somewhere in between, there’s a restaurant in the 22401 that will appeal to your palate, as well as your wallet.
Winter’s bite is going to be sharp this weekend. The fare and offerings, however, make it worth bundling up and facing the cold for the tasty treats awaiting you inside the 31 participating restaurants listed online at
The event, which starts Friday morning and runs through Thursday evening, is about more, however, than the wonderful food. It’s a celebration of family, friends and community.
“I love Restaurant Week,” says Danelle Rose, because it affords “people an opportunity to get out with friends at a place” they might not typically be able to afford or have been hesitant to try.
It’s a labor of love that Rose, who is the tourism marketing and communications manager for the city of Fredericksburg, and her team do for the community. The city doesn’t charge the restaurants to take part, and it handles all the marketing for the event. This allows the restaurants to focus their time and resources on what they do best—serve outstanding food—and not the significant work required to make this event go.
Restaurant owners appreciate the effort, and they want the event to be about much more than them.
“We call it Restaurant Week,” says Foode’s executive chef and co-owner, Joy Crump, “but it’s more about getting folks downtown.” She wants people to experience not only the innovative meals she and Stacy Cogswell are creating and the Southern hospitality the staff provides in the renovated dining area on Princess Anne Street.
She also wants people to explore the city. Fredericksburg has “wonderful shops and parks and walking trails,” she says.
That’s the joy that comes with dining out. In addition to the meal, one can stroll our streets and pop in for a quality used book or a collection of bath salts. For those willing to brave the elements, they can also enjoy the wonders of the Rappahannock River in winter.
This year, with the ups and downs we continue to experience due to COVID, Restaurant Week also puts a spotlight on how innovative our businesses are.
Rose points out that supply chain problems have taken their toll on local eateries. Not all restaurants are posting menus for Restaurant Week, for example, because they want to be sure they can deliver the food promised.
And then there is the shortage of workers. The restaurant business is tough. It demands long hours on your feet, and a willingness to interact joyfully with people who may, or may not, appreciate what’s being done for them.
Through it all, however, the restaurants are delivering.
“We’re excited,” says Crump, but there’s also “trepidation … that you may get bowled over” with large crowds.
That anxiety, of course, is understandable. It comes with welcoming family, friends and strangers to your table.
Fredericksburg’s restaurants are ready to greet you. If you can’t make it downtown, however, there are hundreds of additional restaurants both in the 22401 and beyond that you can support and enjoy.
It’s good for your soul, and that of those who work so hard to make this community our home.