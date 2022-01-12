EDITORIAL: A Celebration of Food, Community

Restaurant owners appreciate the effort, and they want the event to be about much more than them.

“We call it Restaurant Week,” says Foode’s executive chef and co-owner, Joy Crump, “but it’s more about getting folks downtown.” She wants people to experience not only the innovative meals she and Stacy Cogswell are creating and the Southern hospitality the staff provides in the renovated dining area on Princess Anne Street.

She also wants people to explore the city. Fredericksburg has “wonderful shops and parks and walking trails,” she says.

That’s the joy that comes with dining out. In addition to the meal, one can stroll our streets and pop in for a quality used book or a collection of bath salts. For those willing to brave the elements, they can also enjoy the wonders of the Rappahannock River in winter.

This year, with the ups and downs we continue to experience due to COVID, Restaurant Week also puts a spotlight on how innovative our businesses are.

Rose points out that supply chain problems have taken their toll on local eateries. Not all restaurants are posting menus for Restaurant Week, for example, because they want to be sure they can deliver the food promised.