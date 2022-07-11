Editorial: A community responds to a horrible tragedy

LAST WEEK’S tragic death at the Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County was a horrible reminder of the price that too many people pay to make a living.

Brandon Michael Nutter was just 28 years old and had only been on the job about a month when he was trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor and killed.

Workplace deaths, unfortunately, are far from uncommon.

In 2020, the last year for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics has complete data, 4,764 fatal work injuries were recorded in the United States. That’s slightly more than the total number of military casualties and Department of Defense civilian casualties recorded between 2003 and 2010 in Operation Iraqi Freedom: 4,431 deaths, according to DOD data.

Locally, between 2018 and 2020, the BLS has recorded one on-the-job death in each of Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Orange, and two in King George.

While one death is too many, it is worth noting that the number of people being killed on the job has dropped dramatically. In 1970, 38 people a day on average died in work-related accidents. In 2019, that total was down to 15 per day.

Much of the credit for this improvement must go to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, whose job it is to reduce workplace deaths and injuries.

It remains to be seen what led to Nutter’s death. OSHA and state agencies are currently investigating. We will be watching for those findings.

In the interim, we as a community may want to ponder what we can take from this tragedy.

Nutter, like many of the people who die every year on the job, was involved in dangerous, difficult work that few of us have the desire or skills to do. From working below ground in our water and sewer systems, to above ground around power lines and tree canopies, we count on these people to keep our economy going.

Yet, we increasingly think nothing of lashing out at these same workers when things go south.

This is the type of growing incivility many say they are worried about. It’s an incivility born of having too many goods, and too little social interaction, as Tom Nichols described this past year in a piece for USA Today.

“We … have embraced consumerism that demands ever better and ever cheaper products no matter what the cost to our own economy,” he writes. And, “we have chosen to be solitary viewers of television and social media, and then to express ourselves in public only with performative and childish rage.”

We can’t just blame the pandemic and Donald Trump, because researchers have been tracking this civil deterioration for about 20 years now.

Fortunately, there’s a really simple fix to all this. And it requires nothing more than thinking a little less about ourselves, and a little more about others.

Consider José and Tanya Acosta, who live in Spotsylvania and operate the Fire Escape Crazy Burgers food truck.

“When we heard about Brandon,” José Acosta told The Free Lance–Star, “it touched mine and my wife’s hearts.”

So the two decided to help out by offering 100% of all sales they make on July 18, between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m., to the Nutter family.

“When we posted this, other businesses joined in,” including Juan More Taco and Barner Landscaping, according to Acosta.

This type of generosity isn’t out of the ordinary for the Acostas. Every month, they contribute a portion of their proceeds to a local firehouse to help with their needs.

In short, the Acostas have made a conscious decision to support those whose work is out of sight and out of mind for many of us by being there daily, as well as in times of need.

While OSHA does its investigation, it would benefit us all to examine how we support those in dangerous lines of work. Both in our daily interactions, and in times of need.