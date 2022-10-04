Editorial: A free press is the root of democracy

A free press.

No institution has weathered the storms of democracy longer than the free press in America. And no institution is more central to democracy’s survival.

That the free press is under assault today is certainly noteworthy, but it’s far from unusual. Among the American right, the free press has come under particular scrutiny. The Tea Party launched an aggressive anti-press campaign early in the new millennium best summed up by bumper stickers reading: “I don’t believe the liberal media.” Later, then-President Donald Trump’s took things further, declaring that the press is the “enemy of the American people.” That he said this, repeatedly, isn’t all that surprising given Trump’s inability to speak truthfully.

But Barack Obama was hardly friendlier to the media, though he was more restrained in his public critique. Under his administration, he used the Espionage Act to relentlessly pursue people who leaked information to the press. In addition, AP press members had their phone records seized by the Justice Department. And both New York Times reporter James Risen and Fox News correspondent James Rosen were electronically surveilled in an attempt to identify their sources.

Assaults on a free press aren’t limited to the national stage, however.

Local reporters every day dig into stories of corruption, fraud, misuse of funds, abuse, and more in their writing about local politicians and power-brokers. And local powers are every bit as combative as national powers.

Two recent Pulitzer Prize-winning local stories highlight the stories local media routinely surface. In Florida, two reporters from the Tampa Bay Times exposed a local sheriff who built a secretive intelligence-gathering scheme to harass residents. And in Baltimore, reporters exposed a cozy financial relationship between the city’s mayor and the public hospital she oversaw.

The Free Lance–Star in its long history has not to date won any Pulitzers, but every year it continues to hold local people and institutions accountable. Within the past year, Adele Uphaus-Connor’s reporting on the Spotsylvania County School Board’s chairman has shown his propensity for untrue statements, kept a spotlight on his unprofessional behavior, and exposed his inappropriately sending a letter supporting his preferred candidate for superintendent against established protocols.

Cathy Dyson has tracked the controversy at the Rappahannock Area Health District over hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills. The failure to appropriately handle these funds resulted in 71 contractors being terminated early. These people performed various COVID-19 related duties, from investigating outbreaks to holding vaccine clinics. Ultimately, the state supplied enough funds to rehire 19 of those people.

And throughout the past year, this newspaper and its sister publication, the Culpeper Star–Exponent, dug into the controversy at Montpelier, the home of James Madison. This historical site had earned national accolades for its work in telling the fuller history at the plantation through the lives of the slaves who worked there. Montpelier was hurled into turmoil earlier this year, however, when leadership tried to back out of a power-sharing agreement with the Montpelier Descendants Committee to co-equally run the foundation. Our reporting was central to exposing that story, which ultimately led to significant leadership changes at Montpelier.

Local news is about far more than the bad in our societies, however. More than any other institution, newspapers create local community. We are the source of record for high school athletic events, honor rolls, and community news. We also tell the stories of those who are making life better for all of us. From local foundations and political leaders, to everyday people who often go to extraordinary ends to help their neighbors and friends, it’s local news that connects readers and citizens of all backgrounds together in powerful ways.

Social media also connects people, but it tends to only link likeminded people together. This creates silos in our communities that exacerbate national political fault lines.

Newspapers tell inspiring stories that focus first and foremost on the good people do, not the political parties or religious belief structures these individuals follow. In this way, newspapers help strengthen our community by highlighting our shared humanity, and helping us to appreciate the variety of perspectives and lifestyles that make our community such a wonderful place to live and work.

This week is National Newspaper Week, and we ask that you would join us in thanking the thousands of people every day who work tirelessly to bring local news to life, and strengthen our communities.

That is the power of a free press.