Editorial: A life shared is a life lived - Remembering Johnny P.

“Art,” Johnny P. Johnson once told his son John Patrick, “is nothing until you share it.”

The same can be said of a life. And by that measure, Johnny P., as he was affectionately known, lived as full a life as one is able.

Since at least 1967, The Free Lance–Star has been chronicling that life. Three packets of news clips from 1967 – 1998 are stuffed to overflowing with the many ways that Johnny P. gave to the Fredericksburg community.

A great number of the clips highlight his amazing career as an artist. His paintings were often featured on the covers of the paper’s Town & County section. His long list of art showings and awards were chronicled in news stories over the decades.

His educational achievements are also captured in those clips. It’s not hard to imagine all the awards from local schools, as well as national organizations, easily filling a considerable chunk of space in his former art studio on Charles Street.

Those clips capture far more than his brilliance as an artist and as a teacher, however. They also capture the ways Johnson shared life with the people of Fredericksburg, which fewer people know.

He was a champion, for example, of mental health at a time when that expression was not used as often as it is today.

Pratt Medical Health in October 1973 recognized his efforts in this area by awarding him its highest award for “quietly working to improve the mental health of the people he encounters.”

That very phrasing sounds odd today. We usually lean on trained professionals who are specialists in mental health care to deliver those services. Johnny P. delivered that care simply by sharing his gifts and his talents with others. He was also fully cognizant of the impact it would have on those he encountered.

An article from March 1973 talks about Johnson’s work with inmates in Stafford County. One of several teachers who went behind the wall to offer instruction in the fine arts, Johnson and his colleagues believed that it was “Through the fine arts … men may gain confidence and understanding of themselves,” our paper reported.

Johnson put it this way: Art “can boost morals and give (the inmates) something on which to build…. I see their creative efforts as something positive…. Painting and drawing fill a void.”

He also challenged the notion that economic activity alone is how people are bettered in this life. While serving on the Economic Opportunity Commission in 1970, he took exception with one EOC member’s contention that the organization should focus strictly on opportunities that lead to direct economic betterment.

Johnny P. countered that success and failure can’t always be tied to economic factors. He wanted the EOC to work with groups in the city that focused on more than just the bottom line. Today, we would call what Johnson was describing as a “whole-person” approach to betterment.

But the impact of Johnny P. goes far beyond the stories of those he directly affected in his life. Like art that is shared, a life shared reaches more than those one daily interacts with — it touches succeeding generations, too.

Fredericksburg City Council member Charles Frye, who was born just a bit too late to be one of Johnson’s students, sees this clearly.

“His talents opened up the world of Fredericksburg,” he told The Free Lance–Star, “by giving people a different take on what Black people could do.”

And in so doing, the community began to uncover the talents of other Black citizens that, until Johnson, they had overlooked.

“There’s a lot of other stories,” Frye says of the Black community in Fredericksburg.

Johnny P. and his life of sharing made it possible for all of us to begin seeing them.

“Johnny P.,” Frye added, “gave people a canvas on which to write their future.”

It’s up to all of us to create, and share, just as Johnny Johnson did so well, for so long, for our community.