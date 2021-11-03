Editorial: A red wave leaves Dems blue and Virginia purple—again

VIRGINIA was purple before purple became a political adjective.

Tuesday night’s victory by Republican Glenn Youngkin in the gubernatorial race, along with wins by Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares as attorney general and the GOP’s apparent recovery of its majority in the House of Delegates, is the latest power shift in Richmond. It likely won’t be the last.

It had been 12 years since a Republican won a statewide election in the commonwealth, but what goes around comes around.

Since 1990, the GOP has controlled the House 20 years to 10 for the Democrats (they shared it two years), while Democrats have occupied the governor’s mansion 20 of the last 32 years. Neither party has held the governorship for more than three terms in a row since the late, great Linwood Holton wrested perennial control from the Dems in 1969, back when state Republicans were, relatively speaking, the liberal party.

In the past 30 years, there have been only eight years in which either party has won the trifecta—control of the House and Senate and the governorship.

Maybe it’s because we are a moderate state, not prone to excesses. Maybe it’s because power tends to make you complacent, ripe for the picking.