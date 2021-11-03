Editorial: A red wave leaves Dems blue and Virginia purple—again

VIRGINIA was purple before purple became a political adjective.
Tuesday night’s victory by Republican Glenn Youngkin in the gubernatorial race, along with wins by Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares as attorney general and the GOP’s apparent recovery of its majority in the House of Delegates, is the latest power shift in Richmond. It likely won’t be the last.
It had been 12 years since a Republican won a statewide election in the commonwealth, but what goes around comes around.
Since 1990, the GOP has controlled the House 20 years to 10 for the Democrats (they shared it two years), while Democrats have occupied the governor’s mansion 20 of the last 32 years. Neither party has held the governorship for more than three terms in a row since the late, great Linwood Holton wrested perennial control from the Dems in 1969, back when state Republicans were, relatively speaking, the liberal party.
In the past 30 years, there have been only eight years in which either party has won the trifecta—control of the House and Senate and the governorship.
Maybe it’s because we are a moderate state, not prone to excesses. Maybe it’s because power tends to make you complacent, ripe for the picking.
More than 3.2 million Virginians voted this year. In 2017, the last year when the governor’s job and the House seats were up for grabs, fewer than 2.6 million went to the polls.
It is likely that many of those 650,000 or so extra voters were Republicans who were, in Youngkin’s words, “tired of losing.” It is equally likely that some Democrats, perhaps bored with winning or with gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, stayed home this time.
Maybe being the top dog for a while makes you a little careless, as when McAuliffe made Critical Race Theory a self-inflicted wound by declaring, in essence, that parents shouldn’t have a say in what schools are teaching.
Or perhaps Democratic zeal in recent elections was mostly about despising now former President Donald Trump. Buck up, Dems. In three years, The Donald might be back to energize you again.
One lesson worth heeding this time is that Northern Virginia, the Richmond area and Tidewater don’t get to call all the shots. McAuliffe carried Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties. He won Richmond and Henrico County but lost Chesterfield, which went for Biden in 2020. He took Norfolk, Hampton and Newport News but lost Virginia Beach, the state’s largest city.
What he did not win was anything much west of the fall line. His numbers in Southside and southwestern Virginia localities tended to be 20 percent or less. In some of those places, there should be a sign: Will the last Democrat leaving please turn out the lights? All those “little” counties add up, and they made their voices heard loud and clear this time.
The Fredericksburg area was a microcosm of the cities vs. counties breakdown. McAuliffe won 60 percent in the ’Burg while Youngkin got 60 percent in Spotsylvania and 55 percent in Stafford.
The map tells the story: Deep blue cities, light blue or pink suburbs, crimson rural counties.
Mix them together and you get purple.
Which is what we are.