Editorial: A relational landscape; a pristine treasure

“Pristine” is not a word one can much use for places along the East Coast. Glide along the lower Rappahannock River, however, and no word is more appropriate.

It’s the one that Brent Hunsinger of Friends of the Rappahannock used when describing this stretch of river below the Fall Line between Hopyard Landing in King George County and the Fredericksburg City Dock during a river float with editorial staff. It’s a stretch of river still relatively unknown to many in our area. It’s also been slow to give up its mysteries.

“We know people were in the Rappahannock River Valley 10,000 to 12,000 years ago,” says St. Mary’s professor Julia King. But we still know precious little about them. Consider this. Within a 10-mile buffer of the river’s edge from Fredericksburg to the river’s mouth, there are only some 250 cataloged archaeological sites from the period 900 to 1600 AD. King says there are hundreds more that haven’t been identified.

The relative lack of development along the river is what has preserved its pristine character, but it has also limited our understanding of the indigenous peoples who first lived here. “It’s development that causes us to learn about archaeological sites,” King says.

That may sound odd to some ears, which are tuned to hear “development” and “preservation” as mutually exclusive terms. In fact, they can work together in ways that are beneficial to everyone. It’s an approach that Hunsinger shares. The Friends of the Rappahannock, he told us, isn’t about “wagging its finger at private land owners” telling them what they can and can’t do. Rather, FOR wants to work alongside people to balance their rights as landowners with protecting the river that drew them to it.

Our trip down the Rappahannock shows there’s much to appreciate. Just one example:

Early in the journey, a slice of morning sun fell across a large marsh filled with a tall, wide-blade grass. Each mound was crowned with a feathery, luminous headdress befitting an Egyptian pschent. This wisp is wild rice; the same plant that indigenous people for hundreds of years before the arrival of John Smith collected each fall for nourishment.

We have a treasure in this area. Maintaining it, as the population grows, is possible. The indigenous people say that the river is a “relational landscape,” according to King. We must see it not from any one angle, but from above, in totality.

Doing this will help us maintain our balance, so we can keep the river what it should always be: Pristine.