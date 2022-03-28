Editorial: A river runs (swiftly) through here

THE ROMANTIC hold that rivers have our imagination is powerful. Writer Norman Maclean captured this well in his novella that includes these words: “Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it.”

In the greater Fredericksburg region, the Rappahannock is that river that runs through all our lives.

And because it does, we are drawn to its banks.

“The Rappahannock River is a phenomenal place to recreate,” says Lt. Jon Hensen of Stafford County’s Swift Water Rescue team. “We want people to use the river.”

Hensen also wants people to avoid the calamities that can befall those who are lured by the water’s romantic qualities, but fail to heed the very real dangers that those waters present.

Unfortunately, too many “folks don’t have a healthy respect for the river,” Hensen says.

And when they don’t, Hensen and the other 45 full-time employees who are trained in swift water rescue are the ones who come to help.

On average, according to Hensen, his team responds to about 80 incidents a year affecting some 40 people. The severity of calls to the Swift Water Rescue team range from simply helping people out of the water, to rescuing and transporting those who are injured.

And unfortunately, rescue operations sometimes become recovery operations. Since 1985, more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock.

The reasons people get in trouble vary.

Some have a false sense of confidence because they are capable swimmers. The truth is, no one is prepared for the power of the Rappahannock.

“When we take people in a controlled setting for swift water training,” Hensen says, “even the ones who say they’re really good swimmers, just aren’t prepared for that.”

“That” is power of the river’s flow, and Henson wants everyone going to the river to “know the flow” before they step in.

Fortunately, this is easy to see thanks to a series of water gauges along the river. There are two at the more-popular spots in the region: one along Fall Hill Avenue, the other at the city dock.

These vertical gauges are color-coded green, yellow, and red. Red and yellow mean that the river is too high, and is moving too quickly, for people to safely recreate on it. On those days, stay off the water.

Green means that the river’s flow is manageable.

Even when the flow is safe, however, the river bottom remains tricky. As the current flows, the sandy bottom is consistently shifting. This means one can be walking in ankle-deep water one moment, then take a step that leads them to a spot where the river bottom is 8 feet deep or more down.

Another danger are the rocks and debris along the bottom. It’s easy to get hung up on them and not be able to escape.

The most important thing is to never forget that you’re on a river.

“Falmouth Beach is not a beach,” Henson says. “The water moves parallel to the shoreline, not to mention the debris.”

That’s one of the reasons that from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Henson’s team has three people out there on the weekends.

There are a number of basic safety precautions everyone should take.

First: Wear a personal flotation device. Hensen tells folks this doesn’t need to be burdensome. PFDs come is a wide range of fun colors and designs, and they’re not bulky like the orange life vests of old.

Second: Know the flow. Already mentioned, it bears saying again. If the water is in the yellow or red bands on the water gauges, stay out of the river that day.

Third: Let people know your float plan. If you’re going to put a kayak or canoe on the river, make sure you communicate your plans. Also, keep a communication device in a waterproof bag, just in case you need it.

The Rappahannock is a treasure, and Hensen wants everyone to enjoy it.

“The last time I was there I saw a river otter playing around,” Hensen says. “We encourage people to use the river.”

Using it safely helps ensure that you’ll enjoy a life full of rich, wonderful memories of this region that a gem of a river runs through.