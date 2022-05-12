Editorial: A school board adrift - Part II

SPEAKING at a Tea Party gathering on April 23, Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg made reference to unflattering attention he has received in the national media.

“Hey,” he said, “that’s all part of the game. If you’re impacting change, you’re going to be in some kind of limelight.”

As discussed in Thursday’s editorial, what Twigg means by “change” is unclear.

His unwillingness to be forthcoming about his plans is having an unsettling effect on the Spotsylvania County School system.

He’s “not plainly stating the intention for our school system,” board member Nicole Coles told The Free Lance–Star. “This doesn’t allow our school administrators and leaders to function effectively.”

Dysfunction within the system appears to be growing and creating problems that will take years to recover from.

Based on stories written by Adele Uphaus–Conner since January, as well as conversations The Free Lance–Star has conducted with School Board members, parents, teachers, and support staff, here are just some of the problems that are emerging.

Teacher loss: Teachers are leaving the county in record numbers. Though totals fluctuate, according to School Board member Dawn Shelley, there are well over 170 vacancies heading into the summer.

Reasons vary, but a feeling that the School Board doesn’t care about teachers is part of the equation. Teacher Angela King said the School Board pays too much attention to what she calls “a loud minority” who complain about everything from masks to “divisive topics.” It seems, she continued, “that people are [trying] to push a wedge between parents and the school systems.”

The consequences of not having enough teachers come fall are serious. Students, obviously, are hurt because they lose access to highly qualified educators. There’s also a potential financial impact. “If we don’t meet the standard of quality,” Shelley said, “the state may be able to fine us.”

Even if the county could hire enough teachers to replace those leaving, most would likely be young people early in their careers. Research has shown that teachers with less than five years experience are significantly less effective than more-senior teachers.

It’s not just instructors that the system is losing, it’s a vast knowledge base, and the people who know how to communicate that knowledge effectively to students.

Budgets and mistrust: The School Board’s handling of this year’s budget has not only alienated some staff, it has raised doubts in the minds of some members of the Board of Supervisors that the School Board can be trusted to spend money the way it promises.

Just one example.

The School Board in December voted to use a portion of the $14 million in carry-over funds to give a $1,000 bonus to every teacher, administrator, and member of the support staff. The vote on those funds was delayed at Twigg’s request—a fact he denied until emails between Twigg and supervisors David Ross and Tim McLaughlin proved him wrong.

The Board of Supervisors approved that use, only to watch the School Board then amend how it would spend the money, opting to instead give $1,000 only to those working 20-plus hours, and excluding administrators.

“They never told us they wanted to do anything different with their carryover,” Supervisor Chris Yakabouski told The Free Lance–Star. “Legally, we can’t tell them how to spend the money.” But, he explained, he’s a “big believer in being upfront and honest.”

Superintendent: One of the School Board’s first actions under Twigg’s leadership was to fire the superintendent without cause. After several delays in starting the search for a replacement, the School Board hired GR Consulting.

While the company’s representative remains upbeat that a good candidate will emerge, it’s not unreasonable to infer that the School Board’s actions could hinder the search. “If there were ever a time to come together,” she said at a work session, “this is it.”

She noted that candidates will be looking at tapes of past board meetings to see what kind of situation they are inheriting.

Twigg’s inability to run civil, productive meetings, and his unwillingness to explain where he is leading the school system are just a few reasons that some well-qualified candidates may pass on applying.

A weak superintendent will not advance this school system or serve its students well.

Bottom line: At the May 9 School Board meeting, feeling pressure to defend his unwillingness to explain his goals for the school system, Twigg said, “I told the newspaper that I would talk to them in July because I wanted to dial down the drama to and on this board.”

Silence and comments like “all will be revealed” do not dial down drama. They create it.

If Twigg wants to relieve the tension, let him explain his vision.

Our offer still stands, Mr. Twigg. We have a 750-word space reserved for you. But whether it’s in this newspaper or through another medium, know the people of Spotsylvania County are eager to hear your plan.