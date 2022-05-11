Editorial: A school system adrift - Part I

KIRK TWIGG is not an easy man to reach.

The chair of the Spotsylvania County School Board has developed a reputation for failing to respond to constituents, refusing to talk with the media, and ignoring requests from fellow board members for basic information.

That’s ironic, given that in October 2019, when running for reelection, Twigg had this to say to The Free Lance–Star:

“I believe the voter, taxpayer, parent and student deserve to know what is going on ... and in a timely fashion. … I will ... encourage more communication between the superintendent, School Board and parents.”

What has changed? Power.

Whereas Twigg was consistently in the minority on many votes from the time he first joined the School Board, he is now the chair who appears to be leading a revolution without a cause.

We say “without a cause” because four months into his tenure, there is still no answer to one basic question: What is Twigg’s core vision?

Twigg’s failure to state his plans suggests that he either doesn’t want to divulge what he intends to do, or he is playing a game he simply hasn’t figured out yet.

Either way, it’s a violation of the uncodified guardrails, generally accepted by democratically minded people, that school board leaders will be transparent in their activities.

The Free Lance–Star has twice reached Twigg by phone to ask about his plans for the school system.

The first time, we invited him to write an opinion piece laying out his vision. He said he would consider doing so, but not until late June or early July, when “all will be revealed,” with no explanation about what that cryptic phrase means.

The second time was a follow-up call before publishing this editorial to ask why he has not been transparent about his plans. Again he demurred, saying only that we’d talk next month.

It seems the media aren’t the only ones he is being coy with. Constituents and school parents have shared emails and screenshots of personal social media posts in which Twigg has responded in similar fashion. Openly bragging about his leadership, and telling them to watch for what’s to come.

Perhaps because of growing outcries, at the May 9 School Board meeting, Twigg finally spoke about what he means by “all will be revealed.” Referencing his conversations with The Free Lance–Star, he said he wanted to talk in July, hoping by then the drama will have died down and he can talk about the board’s accomplishments. He then listed several.

However, he continued to evade the core question we asked: What is your vision for the school system?

Some of those who worked to put Twigg and his supporting cast into power are as flummoxed by Twigg’s obfuscation as anyone.

Longtime Spotsylvania resident Alfred M. King invited members of the school board to his house prior to the swearing in on Jan. 1 to provide some guidance on how to prepare for the responsibilities before them.

They have largely failed to show any interest in learning to handle their tasks.

“We [the conservative leaders who helped put them into office] are truly paralyzed,” King told The Free Lance–Star.

If Twigg’s not listening to those who helped put him into office, and he’s uninterested in sharing his plans with the media or his constituents, who is he listening to?

On at least two occasions, Twigg has spoken in ways that would suggest he is carrying the flag for the local Tea Party.

On April 23, at a gathering hosted by the Fredericksburg Virginia Patriots, Twigg was introduced by Nick Ignacio.

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman,” Twigg said. “The Spotsylvania School Board continues to work for you.”

Like the vague allusions to all being revealed, this subservient language is both curious and disturbingly suggestive.

Then, at the May 9 School Board meeting, he referenced a teacher who watched Tea Party meetings online, saying he was happy about this and calling it “educational TV.”

Privileging any one political party, especially from the dais, is concerning. School Board members in Virginia are supposed to be nonpartisan.

For now, there are no clear answers to the question of what Twigg is planning, or who he is listening to. The devastating impact of Twigg’s failure to be transparent, however, is coming into focus.

On Friday, we will outline the concerns facing the Spotsylvania County School system, and the potential costs of a secretive approach to leadership.