Editorial: A strategic plan comes to life

In the world of publishing, few documents are more frequently produced and infrequently read than the dreaded Strategic Plan.

It’s not that those who produce strategic plans do poor work, but crafting a smart plan is just part of the job. The other part is following through. And as anyone who has spent any time in an organization knows, following through on strategic plans is often limited to filing the report on a shelf and running a feather duster over it when cleaning up the office library every year.

Today, project management software is being used to move the staid strategic plan from a visioning document that is easily ignored to a dynamic process that focuses the work of a community.

Fredericksburg provides a perfect example.

In 2016, City Council adopted a 20-year vision for the city dubbed “Desired Future States.” Rather than filing it away, however, or sticking it on a website where it’s easily forgotten, the city created a process for growing the vision, and keeping the public up to date.

The process is dynamic, built around two-year cycles called “phases.” Phase 3 was just completed, and the report was released Dec. 13.

It lists nine “desired future states” (employment epicenter, and distinct and linked neighborhoods, are two), each of which has a number of priorities — 32 in total — and sub-priorities.

The Phase 3 document reveals the city’s progress over the past two years, and it will serve as the groundwork for the implementation of Phase 4, which will happen this spring.

Completion percentages are tied to each priority. The numbers aren’t meant to be precise markers of what’s accomplished so much as a bird’s-eye view of how far along the city is in its goals.

For example, Priority No. 1 is to create a diversity, equity, and inclusion office. This priority contains a number of sub-priorities, and the Phase 3 report indicates that 86% of those sub-priorities are complete. That’s great, but it doesn’t mean the work is nearly done. The council can add more sub-priorities as the need arises.

Priority No. 30, build a new fire super-station and address other fire safety needs, shows just 32% of sub-priorities completed. The project isn’t necessarily lagging, but the number suggests there’s more near-term work to do to keep the project moving.

At the end of each phase, City Council goes on a retreat to review the planning document and make changes where necessary. The Phase 3 retreat occurred this fall, where officials added a new desired future state, “Where WE All Come Together.”

The best part for city residents is that a Gantt chart — a series of horizontal bar graphs that show percentage of work completed and work to be done — is made available both online and in City Hall. A quick look gives citizens and employees alike an honest assessment of where the city stands.

The city’s Phase 3 report may not be as challenging and personally rewarding to read as Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” and it’s not likely to replace your favorite online newspaper or blog as must-read daily material.

But neither is it gathering dust. The city’s strategic plan is dynamic and alive, helping shape the future of Fredericksburg as the city faces serious growing pains and new challenges.

We can’t ask much more of any publication than that.