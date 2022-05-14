Editorial: A walk down memory lane past Goolrick’s

THE CLOSING of a classic soda fountain has caught the community’s eye. So, too, the anticipation of a new-and-improved Goolrick’s.

Changes to iconic institutions always generate memories. James Jarrell III, president of Jerrell Properties, which is restoring the building and its famous lunch counter, shared his in the Friday’s newspaper.

“During high school,” Jarrell said, “I worked on a construction job downtown and I had two egg salad and bacon sandwiches on white toast for lunch almost every day that summer.”

Like milkshakes and sandwiches, however, memories come in lots of flavors and styles. Some sweet. Some bitter. Some sad. Some joyful. Some painful. We need all of them, because each is a reminder that life really hasn’t changed all that much over the years.

In that spirit, we pulled a handful of clips from The Free Lance–Star archives. Here are some Goolrick’s memories you may, or may not, recall.

Fighting Walmart: Now celebrated as the Great American success story, Walmart wasn’t always so popular. A March 5, 1996, story tells when Goolrick’s helped lead the charge against building a Walmart near Ferry Farm by selling T-shirts of George Washington cutting down a cherry tree, with the words “Save the Farm” underneath.

Walmart is thriving today, but Goolrick’s is way ahead in longevity. At just 60 years old, Wal-Mart has at least another 90 years to go to catch Fredericksburg’ favorite soda fountain. Our money’s on Goolrick’s.

Not immune from crime: The earliest story in our archive is from Feb. 12, 1967. The story opens: “Two men, seen coming out of Goolrick’s Modern Pharmacy shortly before 12:30 a.m. today, apparently made off with drugs and narcotics, valued at about $50, and about the same amount in small change, police reported.”

We also found robbery stories from 1974 and 1975. Crime marches on. And so does the price of drugs. Fifty dollars won’t get you a box of Claritin these days.

Campaigns, campaigns, campaigns: Politicians love a local eatery. Being seen at one makes them look “middle class” and relatable. According to a Sept. 5, 1992, story, President George H.W. Bush made the most of it. He met folks in Goolrick’s and pressed the flesh, but he didn’t find enough time for a sliced-chicken sandwich. Not that then-9-year-old Ivan Jenkins didn’t try. He got the attention of a Secret Service officer and announced he wanted to invite Bush to lunch. “Who’s buying,” the officer asked. “The president!” We wonder if the offer was still good when Bill Clinton in November took the election from Bush.

Change is never easy: An Oct. 29, 1990, story announced a change of ownership when Stephen May bought the store from Charlie Rector. In that piece, Rector reflected on all that’s changed. “I thought we made a quantum leap when we got electric typewriters,” he said. But when computers came in, he added, “it was very traumatic” for some people.

Race is part of the story: A Jan. 19, 1988, story describes when “Nightline” came to town to examine race relations 20 years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. “The program portrayed Fredericksburg as a place where the most unambiguous evidence of racism and segregation have melted away,” the story begins. But an undercurrent remains. It then describes a clip showing an older white woman saying, if God had meant for the races to intermingle, “he would have made everyone the same color.” That unsettled many folks, but it also helped motivate ongoing efforts to improve race relations.

In June 2020, Goolrick’s hosted a re-creation of sit-ins that occurred downtown during the 1960s. The store didn’t have sit-ins. The four stores that did face them were no longer around, however, so Goolrick’s offered its space. A participant said the store had a reputation for being racist in the ’60s, “but times have changed.”

Out with the old …: A story from Apr. 13, 1991, tells of the controversy involving Jane Kubel “of the cat-eye specs” and Imogene Oates “of the beehive hairdo” who were upset because, they claimed, the owner wanted to replace them with “young people.” According to the reporter, the two hadn’t gotten along with new owner Stephen May since he took over because he “hired a much younger woman and made her a supervisor.”

Goolrick’s has survived it all.

The good. The bad. And everything in between.

That, after all, is what real life is all about. The future Goolrick’s will surely reflect that, too.