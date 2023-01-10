EDITORIAL: Abortion is on the ballot in 2023

When the General Assembly short session begins today, abortion is going to be one of the most-discussed topics.

We don’t expect much to happen this year, mainly because Democrats control the Senate, and they are not likely to go along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to further restrict abortion in the state. What we will see, however, is the opening salvo in what promises to be a tense debate over the issue leading up to the 2023 elections.

Redistricting has created a volatile situation in the General Assembly, as Mark Rozell explains in a commentary for the Richmond Times–Dispatch. The “Virginia Supreme Court,” he wrote, “redrew state legislative and congressional lines without regard to incumbents’ residences. It created 23 new House districts and 11 Senate districts in which no legislator lived.”

This means that when the General Assembly reconvenes in 2024, its membership will look radically different, and it’s anyone’s guess which party will hold power. Make no mistake, abortion is on the ballot this November. And it’s critical that the General Assembly reflect the voices of the majority of Virginians who support the right of women to control their own health care.

Failure to do so will have devastating consequences for women in Virginia. We know this because of the consequences already observed in states that for years have been restricting women’s health care rights.

The Turnaway Study by researchers at the University of California San Francisco has done the best job of chronicling the damage to women who are denied the right to an abortion. This 10-year longitudinal study of 1,000 women who had either been denied an abortion or gone through with one, found that:

Women who were denied an abortion were more likely to experience serious complications from the end of pregnancy, including eclampsia and death; more likely to stay tethered to abusive partners; and more likely to experience poor physical health for years after the pregnancy, including chronic pain and gestational hypertension, among other negative outcomes.

Women who had an abortion were not more likely than those denied the procedure to have depression, anxiety, or suicidal ideation; and 95% of women report that having the abortion was the right decision for them five years after the procedure.

Other studies found that women who are forced to carry unwanted fetuses often lack access to paid parental leave and affordable child care. In short, being forced to have children creates even more hardship for these women.

And then there is the health of the pregnant women themselves. The United States already has the highest maternal death rate of any industrialized nation, and Black women die at a rate three times that of white women. Limiting abortion will only drive these numbers up, as life and death decisions hinge not on what’s best for the mother, but whether the doctor and their hospital will be sued, or worse. In states with restrictive abortion laws prior to the Dobbs decision, these nightmare situations were already playing out.

Here’s the other reason to ensure that abortion stays safe and legal in Virginia: while Virginians overwhelmingly support a woman’s access to abortion, there’s a paradox. The same poll shows that 51% say they would support a 15-week ban.

Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley–Trujillo told Axios “she reads the results in the context of broader fears about complete bans on abortion. Juxtaposed to those extreme stances, she says a 15-week ban could ‘seem like the moderate take of the moment.’”

Except it’s not.

Abortions have been falling steadily in Virginia since at least 2009, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, from 17 out of 1,000 women age 15–44 in 2009, to 9.2 in 2020.

And the vast majority — 97.5% — of these abortions already occur at or before 15 weeks.

By putting an abortion ban on the table, Youngkin is opening the door for the General Assembly to pass more-restrictive measures, up to a total ban, which some members of the General Assembly support.

Would Youngkin sign a total abortion ban bill? We have little doubt that he would.

Women’s health care should be up to women.

Voters must understand just how much is at stake in November.