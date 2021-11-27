EDITORIAL: Addressing the learning gap crisis

There is no arguing that remote instruction was a tremendous asset. However, it was not a panacea. These aren’t college students. These are children who were asked to maintain a level of focus, sometimes without supervision, that many people much older would have trouble managing.

Teachers worked 12 hours days, and weekends, often providing extra help online and over the phone. For the record, teachers don’t get paid overtime.

Remote learning for children has its shortcomings. A teacher with one laptop and 25 images on a single screen, all very small, can’t be sure every child is paying attention. Nor could teachers pay close enough attention to their students’ faces to see if they were “getting it or not.” That’s a critical skill in teaching.

Having an adult at home, if that was possible, to keep the child focused and answer—or prompt—a question when needed made an immense difference. But even when moms and dads were home, they were trying to do their regular jobs on a remote basis.

Perhaps most costly in all this was the damage done to low-income households. Many low-income families don’t have the money for the broadband hookups necessary for remote instruction. Many have jobs that don’t allow them to stay home to monitor the child’s progress. And some don’t speak English well, if at all.